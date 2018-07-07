After HMD launched the notch-bearing Nokia X6 in China back in May, the world has been waiting for the phone to be announced outside the country. We did know that HMD would bring the X6 out to other markets but now we finally have wind that it is going to be introduced in Hong Kong on 19 July.

According to a report by GSMArena, a major publication in Hong Kong named Mobile Magazine HK has just confirmed the date for the launch though it will bear a different name there. Bearing the moniker Nokia 6.1 Plus, the design and specifications of the smartphone will be identical to the Nokia X6.

Nokia X6 features a 5.8-inch FHD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and ultra slim bezels on the sides. Inside, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC.

The primary camera comprises of a dual camera setup with a 16 MP + 5 MP units with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) along with HDR and a bokeh mode. There is also AI integration to help the camera recognise objects and deliver better results. The front-facing camera features a 16 MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

In terms of connectivity, the phone features a dual SIM setup with 4G VoLTE radios, an FM Radio, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Apart from that, the phone features Wi-Fi a/b/g/n and a fingerprint sensor mounted on the rear. Powering the device is a non-removable Li-Ion 3060 mAh battery and the phone is expected to run Android Oreo.