Nokia X6 is a new smartphone from HMD Global, which is scheduled for its launch on 16 May in China.

According to an image that appeared on Baidu, the Chinese retailer Suning.com offers the phone for CNY 1,499 - approximately Rs 16,000. Going by the images and posters leaked online, the highlight of the Nokia X6 is the emulation of the display notch on the front; something that Nokia has steered clear off in the past. We tried searching the original listing on the Chinese retail website Suning.com and were unable to access it, and hence cannot confirm whether the price is genuine.

First reported by GSMArena, the comments in the same post reveal the complete specifications of the upcoming smartphone via leaked promotional images.

According to the promotional images, the Nokia X6 will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset and will be available in 3 GB, 4 GB and 6 GB RAM variants. The display is a 5.8-inch Full HD+ resolution with 19:9 ratio and a notch at the top end. The notch contains a camera, a tiny earpiece and a proximity sensor.

The primary camera comprises of a dual camera setup with a 16 MP + 5 MP units. This dual setup supports HDR and AI. The front-facing camera features a 16 MP sensor with an “intelligent 3D blur”.

In terms of connectivity, the phone has dual SIM slots along with a micro-SD card slot. Apart from that, the phone features Wi-Fi a/b/g/n and a fingerprint sensor mounted on the rear. Powering the device is a non-removable Li-Ion 3060 mAh battery and the phone is expected to run Android Oreo.

GSMArena claims that a retailer will offer the 4/64 GB version for CNY 1,499 (Rs 16,000).