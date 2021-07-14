Wednesday, July 14, 2021Back to
Nokia tweets photo of new smartphone that’ll ‘never need a case’, launch on 27 July

The phone Nokia India has shared a teaser image of is rumoured to be the Nokia XR20.


FP TrendingJul 14, 2021 20:43:59 IST

Nokia Mobile India has teased the launch of their new smartphone. Nokia’s latest offering is going to be launched on 27 July, as per the tweet on the official handle. The text on the rugged looking phone says that with Nokia’s newest phone, a case will not be required again. The body of the phone seems to be made of sturdier material and does not appear to use plastic. The company has not provided any additional information about the smartphone which will be launched later this month.

GSM Arena reports the design of the phone is similar to that of the Nokia X10 and Nokia X20, as there are four rear cameras on this new Nokia phone as well. The new teaser of the phone also shows ZEISS branding in the middle of the camera module. An LED flash can also be seen next to the cameras.

The publication adds the device teased by Nokia could be the rumored Nokia XR20, which was listed last month on Geekbench, where key specifications of the phone were revealed.

The rumoured phone has Android 11 with 4 GB RAM and is also equipped with the Snapdragon 480 5G SoC, which is also found in the X10 and X20.

In April, Nokia launched Nokia X20, Nokia X10, Nokia G20, Nokia G10, Nokia C20 and Nokia C10. The brand has categories its smartphone offerings into the X-series (which is the top range), followed by the intermediate G-series, and lastly, the entry-level phones, which are part of the C-series.

