Calling it the 'biggest launch to date', HMD Global announced six new Nokia smartphones at a global launch event today. Nokia also streamlined its smartphones into three distinct series – top of the range Nokia X-series, intermediate G-series, and entry-level C-series. At today's event, Nokia launched two smartphones in each series, namely, Nokia X20, Nokia X10, Nokia G20, Nokia G10, Nokia C20 and Nokia C10. Besides the smartphones, Nokia also announced the Nokia Lite Earbuds.

Nokia X20, Nokia X10 availability

The Nokia X20 will be available in select markets globally starting May in Midnight Sun and Nordic Blue colour options. The Nokia X10, on the other hand, will be available in starting June and will come in Forest and Snow colour options.

Nokia G20, Nokia G10 pricing and availability

The Nokia G20 will be available in select markets globally starting May in Night and Glacier colour options. The smartphone has been announced at a starting price of €159. The Nokia G10 will be available starting April in Night and Dusk colour options and has been announced at a starting price of €139.

Nokia C20 and Nokia C10 availability

The Nokia C20 will be available in select markets globally starting June in Sand and Dark Blue colour options. The Nokia C10 will be available in Light Purple and Grey colour options.

Nokia Lite Earbuds pricing and availability

The Nokia Lite Earbuds will be available in select markets globally starting 8 April in Polar Sea and Charcoal colour options. The earbuds are priced at €39.

Nokia X20, Nokia X10 specifications and features

Both Nokia X20 and Nokia X10 smartphones are powered Qualcomm® Snapdragon 480 5G chipset.The smartphones run on Android 11 out-of-the-box. The Nokia X20 comes in two configurations: 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The Nokia X10, on the other hand, comes in three configurations: 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

Both Nokia X20 and Nokia X10 feature a 6.67-inch full HD+ punch-hole display.

Nokia X20 and Nokia X10 also come with a 100 percent compostable case in the sales box.

On the camera front, the Nokia X20 comes sports a 32 MP front camera and a 64 MP quad camera setup on the rear. The smartphone also comes with a new Dual Sight feature which activates two cameras simultaneously so you can capture multiple sides or multiple angles simultaneously. The Nokia X10 sports a 48 MP quad-camera.

Nokia G20, Nokia G10 specifications and features

HMF Global claims that both Nokia G20 and Nokia G10 feature a 'three-day battery life' – the longest yet on a Nokia smartphone.

The Nokia G20 features both face and side fingerprint unlock and a 6.5-inch teardrop display. The smartphone sports a 48 MP camera. Nokia G10, however, has a triple rear camera setup.

Nokia C20, Nokia C10 specifications and features

Both Nokia C20 and Nokia C10 feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with Android 11 (Go edition). HMD Global says that with Android 11 (Go edition) that smartphones get up to 20 percent faster speeds, and improved security features, as well quarterly security updates for two years.