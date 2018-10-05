Friday, October 05, 2018 Back to
Nokia True Wireless V1 Earbuds, Pro Wireless Earphones announced along Nokia 7.1

The price and availability of both True Wireless Earbuds, Pro Wireless Earphones isnt official yet.

At the launch event in London, where HMD Global announced the Nokia 7.1 smartphone on 4 October, the company also announced two optional accessories along with it — the Nokia True Wireless Earbuds and the Pro Wireless Earphones.

Nokia True Wireless Earbuds

The Nokia True Wireless Earbuds are compact and sit almost entirely inside your ear, with a tiny bullet end that appears. From what the company claims, these earphones can last you about 3.5 hours on a single charge. Similar to the AirPods, these earphones, come in a carrying pack, which doubled as its charger and can juice the earbuds up for up to 16 hours of playback. The earbuds also support calling without needing to actually use your phone.

Nokia Pro Wireless Earphones

The Pro Wireless Earphones, on the other hand, aren’t truly wireless but are connected via a neckband. These earphones will apparently offer up to 10 hours playback. The Pro Wireless earphones also come with built-in vibration, which can alert a user for notifications like an incoming call, message, or app notification (depending on your settings).

Nokia True Wireless Earbuds, Pro Wireless Earphones price and availability

Currently, Nokia has not announced the price and availability of the two accessories yet (we are hoping these will go up for sale when the Nokia 7.1 hits the shelves, which is this month). However, according to a report by Android Authority, the True Wireless earbuds will retail for €129 ($148) and the Nokia Pro Wireless Earphones for €69 ($79).

