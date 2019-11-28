Thursday, November 28, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Nokia Smart TV to launch in India on 5 December; to be a Flipkart exclusive

There will most likely be a 55-inch panel on the Nokia Smart TV with 4K UHD resolution.


tech2 News StaffNov 28, 2019 12:40:19 IST

A new player, which makes mobile phones, is about to enter the Smart TV segment. Yes, we are talking about Nokia.

News about Nokia Smart TV starting to sell in India broke earlier this month. Now it looks like Nokia has a date for the India launch — 5 December in New Delhi. The company has started sending out media invites for the launch on 5 December.

Nokia Smart TV to launch in India on 5 December; to be a Flipkart exclusive

Visitors gather outside the Nokia booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez - RC1F5150E450

Nokia branded smart TVs will be selling exclusively on Flipkart. The Nokia Smart TV was recently spotted on the bureau of Indian standards (BIS) website which certifies products. According to the listing, there will most likely be a 55-inch panel on the Nokia Smart TV with 4K UHD resolution. It is also being speculated that the TV will come with Android 9 based proprietary OS which has access to the Google Play Store.

According to a report in GizmoChina, Flipkart will not just be the official licensee for selling Nokia Smart TVs in the country, but will also manage the end-to-end go-to strategy for them. Flipkart is also expected to be manufacturing these TVs in India and distribute them.

Flipkart had also recently revealed that Nokia's smart TV would come with features such as Minimal Harmonic Distortion and Clear Vocal Tones to ensure a great sound experience. Dolby Audio and DTS TruSurround will also be supported on the TVs front speakers. It will most likely come with JBL audio support. It is also expected to feature an Intelligent Dimming technology that will give "better contrasts and deep black levels".

Earlier this month, as per a report by Times of India, Nokia was expected to manufacture its smart TV in India itself and was likely to limit its presence in the Indian market only.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Nokia

Nokia smart TV equipped with JBL audio might debut in India next month: Report

Nov 15, 2019
Nokia smart TV equipped with JBL audio might debut in India next month: Report
Flipkart to collect plastic packaging back from customers at time of delivery, starts pilot in 7 cities

NewsTracker

Flipkart to collect plastic packaging back from customers at time of delivery, starts pilot in 7 cities

Nov 15, 2019
Nokia 8.2 with Snapdragon 735, 32 MP pop-up camera expected to arrive on 5 December

Nokia

Nokia 8.2 with Snapdragon 735, 32 MP pop-up camera expected to arrive on 5 December

Nov 25, 2019
Nokia head says 'we don't have a 5G problem' while market fears it is lagging behind

Nokia

Nokia head says 'we don't have a 5G problem' while market fears it is lagging behind

Nov 21, 2019
CAIT seeks probe into alleged avoidance of tax liability by Amazon, Flipkart; appeals to Nirmala Sitharaman

NewsTracker

CAIT seeks probe into alleged avoidance of tax liability by Amazon, Flipkart; appeals to Nirmala Sitharaman

Nov 25, 2019
Exclusive: Govt wants unrestricted access to non-personal data of citizens from e-commerce, social media companies

Right to Data

Exclusive: Govt wants unrestricted access to non-personal data of citizens from e-commerce, social media companies

Nov 28, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019