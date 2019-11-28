tech2 News Staff

A new player, which makes mobile phones, is about to enter the Smart TV segment. Yes, we are talking about Nokia.

News about Nokia Smart TV starting to sell in India broke earlier this month. Now it looks like Nokia has a date for the India launch — 5 December in New Delhi. The company has started sending out media invites for the launch on 5 December.

Nokia branded smart TVs will be selling exclusively on Flipkart. The Nokia Smart TV was recently spotted on the bureau of Indian standards (BIS) website which certifies products. According to the listing, there will most likely be a 55-inch panel on the Nokia Smart TV with 4K UHD resolution. It is also being speculated that the TV will come with Android 9 based proprietary OS which has access to the Google Play Store.

According to a report in GizmoChina, Flipkart will not just be the official licensee for selling Nokia Smart TVs in the country, but will also manage the end-to-end go-to strategy for them. Flipkart is also expected to be manufacturing these TVs in India and distribute them.

Flipkart had also recently revealed that Nokia's smart TV would come with features such as Minimal Harmonic Distortion and Clear Vocal Tones to ensure a great sound experience. Dolby Audio and DTS TruSurround will also be supported on the TVs front speakers. It will most likely come with JBL audio support. It is also expected to feature an Intelligent Dimming technology that will give "better contrasts and deep black levels".

Earlier this month, as per a report by Times of India, Nokia was expected to manufacture its smart TV in India itself and was likely to limit its presence in the Indian market only.

