tech2 News StaffJun 04, 2020 14:54:37 IST
Nokia finally unveiled its yet another smart TV in India today at a price of Rs 31,999. This is the second smart TV that the company launched in the Indian market.
The new 43-inch Nokia smart TV comes with JBL Audio, Dolby Vision support and built-in Chromecast.
Nokia 43-inch Smart TV pricing, availability
The 43-inch smart TV is priced at Rs 31,999 and will be available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart on 8 June at 12 pm. It comes in just one black colour option.
As for the sale offers, you can get Rs 1,500 off on Citi Bank debit and credit cards, a 10 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit card. With the purchase of the TV, you will also be eligible to get six months of YouTube Premium trial.
Nokia 43-inch Smart TV specifications
The smart TV features a 43-inch 4K UHD LED flat-screen display that has a 60 Hz refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio and offers 300 nits brightness. It is powered by 2GHz CA53 quad-core chipset and offers 2.25 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. The Nokia TV runs on Android V 9.0.
The smart TV comes with support for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Google Play store and YouTube. In terms of audio, it comes with 24 W output, JBL Audio, Dolby Audio and DTS TruSurround support. You can also control TV functions by AI-based Google assistant feature. For connectivity, you will get three HDMI ports and two USB ports.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.