Nokia Smart TV 43-inch model with built-in Chromecast launched in India at Rs 31,999

The smart TV features a 43-inch 4K UHD LED flat screen display that has a 60 Hz refresh rate.


tech2 News StaffJun 04, 2020 14:54:37 IST

Nokia finally unveiled its yet another smart TV in India today at a price of Rs 31,999. This is the second smart TV that the company launched in the Indian market.

The new 43-inch Nokia smart TV comes with JBL Audio, Dolby Vision support and built-in Chromecast.

Nokia 43-inch Smart TV pricing, availability

The 43-inch smart TV is priced at Rs 31,999 and will be available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart on 8 June at 12 pm. It comes in just one black colour option.

As for the sale offers, you can get Rs 1,500 off on Citi Bank debit and credit cards, a 10 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit card. With the purchase of the TV, you will also be eligible to get six months of YouTube Premium trial.

Nokia 43-inch Smart TV specifications

The smart TV features a 43-inch 4K UHD LED flat-screen display that has a 60 Hz refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio and offers 300 nits brightness. It is powered by 2GHz CA53 quad-core chipset and offers 2.25 GB RAM and 16 GB  of internal storage. The Nokia TV runs on Android V 9.0.

The smart TV comes with support for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Google Play store and YouTube. In terms of audio, it comes with 24 W output, JBL Audio, Dolby Audio and DTS TruSurround support. You can also control TV functions by AI-based Google assistant feature. For connectivity, you will get three HDMI ports and two USB ports.

