tech2 News Staff

Nokia had debuted in the smart TV segment last year and now the company is all set to launch another 43-inch screen model in India soon. A report by Gadgets 360, HMD Global has confirmed that it will unveil its 43-inch smart TV on 4 June in India.

The report also revealed that smart TV might be exclusively available on Flipkart.

As for the specifications, reportedly, the TV will likely be priced between Rs 31,000- Rs 34,000 in India. It is expected to come with JBL Audio and Dolby Vision support.

The Nokia smart TV will reportedly run on Android 9.0 operating system. On the design front, the upcoming 43-inch model is expected to the same as its previous model and might come with the same thin bezels and V-shaped stand.

The 55-inch model that was launched in India last year was priced at Rs 41,999. It also runs on Android 9 Pie and is powered by a PureX quad-core chipset. It offers up to 2.25 GB RAM with 16 GB internal storage. Since the 55-inch model came with support for Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, and Prime Video, the same is expected for the upcoming model as well. The smart TV is also expected to come with Chromecast built-in and support for Bluetooth v5.0.