Nokia may launch new 43-inch smart TV in India on 4 June: Report

The Nokia smart TV 43-inch model might be exclusively available on Flipkart and is likely to run on Android 9 OS.


tech2 News StaffMay 28, 2020 10:04:46 IST

Nokia had debuted in the smart TV segment last year and now the company is all set to launch another 43-inch screen model in India soon. A report by Gadgets 360, HMD Global has confirmed that it will unveil its 43-inch smart TV on 4 June in India.

The report also revealed that smart TV might be exclusively available on Flipkart.

As for the specifications, reportedly, the TV will likely be priced between Rs 31,000- Rs 34,000 in India. It is expected to come with JBL Audio and Dolby Vision support.

Nokia may launch new 43-inch smart TV in India on 4 June: Report

Nokia 55-inch smart TV

The Nokia smart TV will reportedly run on Android 9.0 operating system. On the design front, the upcoming 43-inch model is expected to the same as its previous model and might come with the same thin bezels and V-shaped stand.

The 55-inch model that was launched in India last year was priced at Rs 41,999. It also runs on Android 9 Pie and is powered by a PureX quad-core chipset. It offers up to 2.25 GB RAM with 16 GB internal storage. Since the 55-inch model came with support for Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, and Prime Video, the same is expected for the upcoming model as well. The smart TV is also expected to come with Chromecast built-in and support for Bluetooth v5.0.

