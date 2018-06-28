A Nokia phone rumoured to be Nokia 9 that will likely feature an in-display fingerprint sensor may very soon be unveiled by HMD Global.

According to a WinFuture report, the phone is codenamed A1 Plus and comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor which is already in the works.

HMD Global reportedly began working on the phone in February 2018 and is expected to launch it at IFA 2018. The report also said that HMD Global is building a phone with FIH Mobiles which is expected to be the smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor. As per the report, the Nokia is also codenamed "A1P", "AOP", or "A1 Plus Euro" (for the European market), internally. Since it is from Nokia, it is A1N.

The new Nokia phone reportedly had a problem with the speed with which the device was unlocking. This led the company to choose a thinner glass cover and settle for an OLED panel made by LG Display. Other rumoured specifications include the presence of a Snapdragon 845 SoC and an advanced camera unit. The camera unit is internally referred to as 'high risk'. The phone is also expected to run on Android P. It is also expected to come with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage and sport a 6.01-inch display.

Earlier this year, the Vivo X21 UD was introduced sporting an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is interesting to see that a brand as big as Nokia is now adopting this technology.