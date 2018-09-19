We've seen a number of smartphone brands try and come up with dedicated gaming smartphone with the more popular brands being Xiaomi, Razer, Huawei and ZTE. It now seems like HMD Global's Nokia is keen on joining the fray as well.

While Nokia has not mentioned much for us to begin speculating about the internals of the phone just yet, a tweet by the company clearly suggests that the brand is working on a smartphone specifically marketed at mobile gamers. The video tweeted out by Nokia Mobile India reveals a 10-second clip showing a few gaming scenes followed by a glowing outline of a phone. The tweet description does not provide a lot of information either apart from suggesting the obvious.

Stay tuned for a phone you can #GameOn pic.twitter.com/CiuxGbIvkR — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) September 18, 2018

As per a report by GSMArena, Nokia might choose to go the Samsung route and announce a partnership with a major mobile gaming label and launch a gaming smartphone with an exclusive early access to the game. Samsung did exactly that with the Galaxy Note 9 partnering with Epic Games for Fortnite.

Recent leaks also suggest that a Nokia 7.1 Plus is in the making, but it is unlikely that the phone will feature top of the line internals required for heavy gaming. That is because the Nokia 7 Plus was a mid-ranged device launched at Rs 25,999 and considering the 7.1 Plus follows the same nomenclature, it is unlikely that Nokia will try something drastically different.

We do hope we find out more about the phone in time, through leaks and renders, but as of now, all we know is that Nokia is planning on launching a gaming smartphone.