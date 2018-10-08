Monday, October 08, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 08 October, 2018 11:59 IST

Nokia India teases a smartphone with ‘Mega Display’, could be the Nokia 7.1 Plus

HMD Global is hosting an event in 11 October, where it is expected to launch the smartphone.

Last week, HMD Global officially announced the Nokia 7.1 smartphone at an event in London. Now, the Nokia Mobile India’s official Twitter account has teased another smartphone with a ‘Mega Display’, and it is widely believed to be the Nokia 7.1 Plus.

The company is hosting a launch event in New Delhi on 11 October, where we are hoping to see both the Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 7.1 Plus.

Nokia 7.1 may launch in India on 11 October. Image: Nokia

Nokia 7.1 may launch in India on 11 October. Image: Nokia

The teaser that the Nokia Mobile India account shows a smartphone with a dual-camera setup at the back, and the poster touts the device for its ‘mega display’. Even the video teaser that accompanies it, calls it the device “to see the bigger picture”.

At the time of writing the story, both the tweet and the video had been pulled down from the website, however, MySmartprice also uploaded the video on its own channel. You can watch it below.

Nokia 7.1 Plus: What to expect

From what we know so far, the Nokia 7.1 Plus is expected to come with a large 6.18-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full HD+ resolution.

The device is believed to be powered by a Snapdragon 710 chipset, with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. There will apparently also be a higher variant with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Like the teaser reveals, the device will sport a dual-camera setup at the back.

tags


Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success


Top Stories

latest videos

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope
LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6
Moto One Power review

Moto One Power review
What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science

What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science
Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

also see

Nokia 7.1 Plus

Nokia 7.1 Plus is expected to launch in India at an event on 11 October

Oct 02, 2018

Nokia

New leak reveals Nokia 7.1, without a plus to come with 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage for €399

Sep 29, 2018

Nokia event

HMD Global's expected Nokia 7.1 Plus launch: When and how to watch the event live

Oct 04, 2018

Nokia 7.1 Plus

Nokia 7.1 Plus may come in 6 GB and 4 GB RAM variants, TENNA listing reveals

Oct 01, 2018

Nokia 7.1 Plus

Nokia 7.1 Plus renders reveal a design almost identical to the Nokia 6.1 Plus

Sep 23, 2018

Nokia 7.1

Nokia 7.1 with Snapdragon 636 SoC, 5.84-inch PureDisplay HDR screen launched

Oct 05, 2018

science

Climate Change

UN's IPCC climate report coming out this week: Here’s all you need to know

Oct 07, 2018

IISF highlights

IISF 2018: Highlights from day two at the 4th India Science Festival in Lucknow

Oct 07, 2018

IISF 2018

IISF 2018 Day 2: Science community discusses ways to connect science with society

Oct 07, 2018

SpaceX

SpaceX and Boeing to carry out human spaceflights in mid 2019, confirms NASA

Oct 07, 2018