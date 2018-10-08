Last week, HMD Global officially announced the Nokia 7.1 smartphone at an event in London. Now, the Nokia Mobile India’s official Twitter account has teased another smartphone with a ‘Mega Display’, and it is widely believed to be the Nokia 7.1 Plus.

The company is hosting a launch event in New Delhi on 11 October, where we are hoping to see both the Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 7.1 Plus.

The teaser that the Nokia Mobile India account shows a smartphone with a dual-camera setup at the back, and the poster touts the device for its ‘mega display’. Even the video teaser that accompanies it, calls it the device “to see the bigger picture”.

At the time of writing the story, both the tweet and the video had been pulled down from the website, however, MySmartprice also uploaded the video on its own channel. You can watch it below.

Nokia 7.1 Plus: What to expect

From what we know so far, the Nokia 7.1 Plus is expected to come with a large 6.18-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full HD+ resolution.

The device is believed to be powered by a Snapdragon 710 chipset, with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. There will apparently also be a higher variant with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Like the teaser reveals, the device will sport a dual-camera setup at the back.