tech2 News Staff

Nokia launched Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3, Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 in India last month. Today, Nokia C3 will go on its first sale today on the company's website.

The highlights of the smartphone include a 3,000 mAh battery and up to 3 GB RAM.

Nokia C3 pricing, availability

The Nokia C3 comes in two RAM and storage variants. The 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage model is priced at Rs 7,499, and the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 8,999.

It comes in Nordic Blue and Sand colour variants. It will be available for purchase today on Nokia's official website.

Nokia C3 specifications

HMD Global touts the Nokia C3 for users who make the switch from features phones to smartphones for the first time. The company has also revealed that all Nokia C3 phones are made in India.

The Nokia C3 features a 6-inch HD display. It is fuelled by a 3,000 mAh battery and is powered by a Qualcomm octa-core processor. The smartphone runs Android 10 and features a rear mounted fingerprint scanner.

For photography, the Nokia C3 features an 8 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front.

The Nokia C3 also comes with a guaranteed 1-year replacement program, under which, if you are not satisfied by the device, Nokia will replace your smartphone.