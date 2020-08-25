Tuesday, August 25, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3, Nokia 125, Nokia 150 launched in India: Pricing, availability, specifications

Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 feature phones are available for purchase in India starting today.


Nandini YadavAug 25, 2020 11:31:21 IST

In a virtual press briefing, HMD Global announced four new Nokia phones in India today – the Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3, Nokia 125 and Nokia 150. While the Nokia 5.3 is priced starting Rs 13,999, the Nokia C3 caters to the entry-level smartphone users with its price starting at Rs 7,499.

The Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 are feature phones, both of which are priced under Rs 2,500.

Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3, Nokia 125, Nokia 150: Pricing and availability

Nokia 5.3

The Nokia 5.3 has been announced in two variants. The 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model is priced at Rs 13,999, whereas the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model is priced at Rs 15,499. The smartphone will be available in a Cyan, Sand and Charcoal colour variant.

The Nokia 5.3 can be pre-booked on Amazon and Nokia.com starting today (25 August) and it will be available for purchase starting 1 September.

Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3, Nokia 125, Nokia 150 launched in India: Pricing, availability, specifications

Nokia 5.3. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Nokia C3

The Nokia C3 comes in two RAM and storage variants. The 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage model is priced at Rs 7,499, and the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 8,999. The smartphone comes in Sand and Charcoal colour variants.

The Nokia C3 can be pre-booked starting 1 September and it will be available for purchase starting 17 September.

Nokia 125

The Nokia 125 is priced at Rs 1,999. It comes in Charcoal Black and Powdered White colour variants. It is available for purchase starting today, i.e. 25 August.

Nokia 150

The Nokia 150 comes in Red, Cyan, and Black colour variants. It is priced at Rs 2,299 and it will also go on sale today (25 August).

Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3, Nokia 125, Nokia 150: Specifications and features

Nokia 5.3

The Nokia 5.3 features a 6.55-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset and comes with up to 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

The Nokia 6.3 features a quad-camera setup at the back, which includes a 13 MP primary sensor, 5 MP ultra-wide sensor, 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it sports an 8 MP camera on the front.

Fueling the Nokia 5.3 is a 4,000 mAh battery.

The smartphone runs Android 10. HMD Global has also promised two software upgrades for the phones, which means, it will guaranteed be upgraded till Android 12 at least.

Nokia C3

HMD Global touts the Nokia C3 for users who make the switch from features phones to smartphones for the first time. The company has also revealed that all Nokia C3 phones are made in India.

The Nokia C3 features a 6-inch HD display. It is fuelled by a 3,000 mAh battery and is powered by a Qualcomm octa-core processor. The smartphone runs Android 10.

For photography, the Nokia C3 features an 8 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front.

The Nokia C3 also comes with a guaranteed 1-year replacement program, under which, if you are not satisfied by the device, Nokia will replace your smartphone.

Nokia 125 and Nokia 150

The Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 are the company's two new feature phones. Both the feature phones sport a large 2.4-inch display and support dual-SIM. The Nokia 150 also supports wireless FM and comes with up to 32 GB storage.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Nokia 5.3

Nokia 5.3 to launch in India soon, confirms company: All we know about the smartphone

Aug 19, 2020
Nokia 5.3 to launch in India soon, confirms company: All we know about the smartphone

science

Massive shifts on Jupiter's moon Europa among recent events to fracture its icy shell, study claims

Europa

Massive shifts on Jupiter's moon Europa among recent events to fracture its icy shell, study claims

Aug 24, 2020
California fires blaze across million acres of forest amid fears of further spread

Wildfire in California

California fires blaze across million acres of forest amid fears of further spread

Aug 24, 2020
3D scans unearth details about life, deaths of 2,000-year-old Egyptian animal mummies

Animal Mummies

3D scans unearth details about life, deaths of 2,000-year-old Egyptian animal mummies

Aug 21, 2020
Aerosols sprayed from flushing a public urinal can spread COVID-19, a new study found

toilet plume

Aerosols sprayed from flushing a public urinal can spread COVID-19, a new study found

Aug 21, 2020