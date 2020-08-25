Nandini Yadav

In a virtual press briefing, HMD Global announced four new Nokia phones in India today – the Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3, Nokia 125 and Nokia 150. While the Nokia 5.3 is priced starting Rs 13,999, the Nokia C3 caters to the entry-level smartphone users with its price starting at Rs 7,499.

The Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 are feature phones, both of which are priced under Rs 2,500.

Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3, Nokia 125, Nokia 150: Pricing and availability

Nokia 5.3

The Nokia 5.3 has been announced in two variants. The 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model is priced at Rs 13,999, whereas the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model is priced at Rs 15,499. The smartphone will be available in a Cyan, Sand and Charcoal colour variant.

The Nokia 5.3 can be pre-booked on Amazon and Nokia.com starting today (25 August) and it will be available for purchase starting 1 September.

Nokia C3

The Nokia C3 comes in two RAM and storage variants. The 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage model is priced at Rs 7,499, and the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 8,999. The smartphone comes in Sand and Charcoal colour variants.

The Nokia C3 can be pre-booked starting 1 September and it will be available for purchase starting 17 September.

Nokia 125

The Nokia 125 is priced at Rs 1,999. It comes in Charcoal Black and Powdered White colour variants. It is available for purchase starting today, i.e. 25 August.

Nokia 150

The Nokia 150 comes in Red, Cyan, and Black colour variants. It is priced at Rs 2,299 and it will also go on sale today (25 August).

Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3, Nokia 125, Nokia 150: Specifications and features

Nokia 5.3

The Nokia 5.3 features a 6.55-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset and comes with up to 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

The Nokia 6.3 features a quad-camera setup at the back, which includes a 13 MP primary sensor, 5 MP ultra-wide sensor, 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it sports an 8 MP camera on the front.

Fueling the Nokia 5.3 is a 4,000 mAh battery.

The smartphone runs Android 10. HMD Global has also promised two software upgrades for the phones, which means, it will guaranteed be upgraded till Android 12 at least.

Nokia C3

HMD Global touts the Nokia C3 for users who make the switch from features phones to smartphones for the first time. The company has also revealed that all Nokia C3 phones are made in India.

The Nokia C3 features a 6-inch HD display. It is fuelled by a 3,000 mAh battery and is powered by a Qualcomm octa-core processor. The smartphone runs Android 10.

For photography, the Nokia C3 features an 8 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front.

The Nokia C3 also comes with a guaranteed 1-year replacement program, under which, if you are not satisfied by the device, Nokia will replace your smartphone.

Nokia 125 and Nokia 150

The Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 are the company's two new feature phones. Both the feature phones sport a large 2.4-inch display and support dual-SIM. The Nokia 150 also supports wireless FM and comes with up to 32 GB storage.