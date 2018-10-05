Friday, October 05, 2018 Back to
Nokia announces Android Pie update for Nokia 6.1, Nokia 7 Plus and more

The Nokia 7.1 itself will be getting the update somewhere around October end as per the company.

After toiling around for sometime, HMD Global, which owns the Nokia brand, has finally announced when it plans to roll out Android Pie for its top-end smartphones. This information was revealed at the launch of another device called the Nokia 7.1, which as of now has been announced with Android Oreo only.

Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

People with Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus will be getting the update on their devices most likely in the by next week or latest by October end. The higher-end smartphones such as the Nokia 7 Plus and the Nokia 8 Sirocco will be getting the update by November.

There has been no mention of other Nokia smartphones such as the Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 3, and so on, even though they all are part of Google's Android One program. This program allows the phone to have a near complete stock Android experience, which consequently also makes generating updates for them easier and faster.

Nokia 7.1 comes in two variants, a 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant, and the other with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of onboard storage. While the 3 GB model has been announced at €299, the higher 4 GB RAM option will set you back by €349. That comes to about Rs 25,357 and Rs 29,598 respectively according to the current rupee rate.

The smartphone comes in two color variants – Midnight Blue and Steel.

 

