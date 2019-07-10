Wednesday, July 10, 2019Back to
Nokia 9 PureView vs Black Shark 2 vs Galaxy S10e vs OnePlus 7 Pro: A new flagship battle

By far the most interesting feature for the Nokia 9 PureView is the five-camera setup present at the back.

Kshitij PujariJul 10, 2019 15:23:30 IST

Nokia, in a very surprising move, has quietly announced its latest flagship smartphone called the Nokia 9 PureView. The device had been launched months back at MWC 2019 in Barcelona and finally, it has made its way to India. At a price of Rs 49,999 the device is anything but cheap and it competing at the higher end of the smartphone spectrum with the likes of OnePlus 7 Pro (Review), Black Shark 2 (Review), and the Galaxy S10e (Review).

Nokia 9 PureView

In terms of specs, the device happens to have a previous-gen Snapdragon 845 chipset and it has just the single variant which is 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. Display wise the device happens to have a 5.99-inch Quad-HD+ (1440x2960 pixels) POLED screen with 18.5:9 aspect ratio. There is also an in-display fingerprint reader for authentication purposes.

By far the most interesting feature for the Nokia 9 PureView is the five-camera setup present at the back. Two lenses are regular RGB sensors both with 12 MP resolution and f/1.8 aperture while the other three happen to be monochrome B&W sensors also with 12 MP resolution and f/1.8 aperture. Combined the monochrome sensors can capture 10 times more light than standard RGB sensors. All five cameras work together in creating a single shot and the phone has dedicated camera hardware inside, to bring down the processing required to take photos.

Competition-wise the OnePlus 7 Pro is the obvious rival for the Nokia 9 PureView. Apart from that the Black Shark 2 and the Galaxy S10 also fall somewhere around the same price range. So let's see how the device compares in a spec battle. Obviously, this isn't a blow-by-blow comparison of the Nokia 9 PureView and we shall reserve final judgement of the device after a full review.

Smartphone Nokia 9 PureView OnePlus 7 Pro Black Shark 2 Samsung Galaxy S10E
Display Size (inch) 5.99 6.67 6.39 5.8
Resolution (pixels) 1440 x 2880 1440 x 3120 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2280
Pixel Density (PPI) 538 516 403 438
Display Type P-OLED Fluid AMOLED AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Dimensions(mm) 155 x 75 x 8 162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8 163.6 x 75 x 8.8 142.2 x 69.9 x 7.9
Weight (gm) 538 206 205 150
Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes
SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Hybrid Dual
Connectivity Types GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Exynos 9820
CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa Core
CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 4x2.8 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.7 GHz Kryo 385 Silver 1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485 1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485 2x 2.7 GHz Mongoose M4 & 2x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A75 & 4x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55
GPU Adreno 630 Adreno 640 Adreno 640 Mali-G76 MP12
RAM 6 GB 6,8 GB 6,8 GB 6. 8 GB
Ruggedness IP67 Splashproof Splashproof
On-Board Memory 128 GB 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB 128//.256 GB
Expandable Memory No No No Yes, up to 512 GB
Sensors In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Primary Camera 5x 12 MP, f/1.8 48 MP, f/1.6 (primary) + 16 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide) + 8 MP, f/2.4 (telephoto) 48 MP, f/1.8 + 12 MP, f/2.2 12 MP, f/1.5-2.4 and 16 MP. f/2.2
Optical Image Stabilization Yes Yes Yes Yes
Camera Array Penta-camera Triple Camera Dual-camera Dual-camera
Autofocus System Phase detection autofocus Phase detection autofocus Phase detection autofocus Dual Pixel PDAF
Secondary Camera 20 MP Motorised pop-up 16 MP, f/2.0 20 MP, f/2.0 10 MP, f/1.9
Video Capture 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS 1080p@30fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps
Flash dual-LED Dual-LED LED flash LED Flash
OS Version Android Pie Android Pie Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Pie/ One UI
AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Bixby, Google Assistant
GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX
NFC Yes Yes No Yes
Infrared No No No No
Fingerprint Scanner Yes, In-display Yes, In-display Yes, In-display Yes, side-button
3.5mm jack No No No Yes
Radio No No No No
USB Type Type-C reversible connector Type-C reversible connector Type-C reversible connector Type-C Reversible connector
USB Standard USB 2.0 USB 3.1 USB 2.0 v 3.1
Battery (mAh) 3320 mAh 4,000 4,000 3100
Fast charging Yes, In-display Yes, 30 W Warp Charge Yes, fast battery charging 27W Yes (support wireless fast charging as well)
Colors Midnight Blue Mirror Grey, Almond, Nebula Blue Black, Silver, Blue Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Canary Yellow, Flamingo Pink
Prices in India Rs 49,999 Starts at Rs 48,999 Starting at Rs 39,990 Rs 50,900

Verdict

The Nokia 9 PureView appears to be a day late and a dollar short in the processor department at least. The phone's Snapdragon 845 chipset has been used in all flagships of last year and the competition packs in the latest 7nm chipset from Qualcomm and Samsung's Exynos. The RAM and storage options are also not to promising as the Nokia offers only the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage options while the competition has up to 12 GB and 256 GB storage. The camera appears to be a saving grace as the Nokia 9 PureView uses all its five 12 MP cameras to click photos which should, in theory, offer unprecedented image quality. We shall give further details on the device after performing a full review.

