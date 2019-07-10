Kshitij PujariJul 10, 2019 15:23:30 IST
Nokia, in a very surprising move, has quietly announced its latest flagship smartphone called the Nokia 9 PureView. The device had been launched months back at MWC 2019 in Barcelona and finally, it has made its way to India. At a price of Rs 49,999 the device is anything but cheap and it competing at the higher end of the smartphone spectrum with the likes of OnePlus 7 Pro (Review), Black Shark 2 (Review), and the Galaxy S10e (Review).
In terms of specs, the device happens to have a previous-gen Snapdragon 845 chipset and it has just the single variant which is 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. Display wise the device happens to have a 5.99-inch Quad-HD+ (1440x2960 pixels) POLED screen with 18.5:9 aspect ratio. There is also an in-display fingerprint reader for authentication purposes.
By far the most interesting feature for the Nokia 9 PureView is the five-camera setup present at the back. Two lenses are regular RGB sensors both with 12 MP resolution and f/1.8 aperture while the other three happen to be monochrome B&W sensors also with 12 MP resolution and f/1.8 aperture. Combined the monochrome sensors can capture 10 times more light than standard RGB sensors. All five cameras work together in creating a single shot and the phone has dedicated camera hardware inside, to bring down the processing required to take photos.
Competition-wise the OnePlus 7 Pro is the obvious rival for the Nokia 9 PureView. Apart from that the Black Shark 2 and the Galaxy S10 also fall somewhere around the same price range. So let's see how the device compares in a spec battle. Obviously, this isn't a blow-by-blow comparison of the Nokia 9 PureView and we shall reserve final judgement of the device after a full review.
|Smartphone
|Nokia 9 PureView
|OnePlus 7 Pro
|Black Shark 2
|Samsung Galaxy S10E
|Display Size (inch)
|5.99
|6.67
|6.39
|5.8
|Resolution (pixels)
|1440 x 2880
|1440 x 3120
|1080 x 2340
|1080 x 2280
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|538
|516
|403
|438
|Display Type
|P-OLED
|Fluid AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Dimensions(mm)
|155 x 75 x 8
|162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8
|163.6 x 75 x 8.8
|142.2 x 69.9 x 7.9
|Weight (gm)
|538
|206
|205
|150
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Hybrid Dual
|Connectivity Types
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Exynos 9820
|CPU Cores
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa Core
|CPU Clock Speed (GHz)
|4x2.8 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.7 GHz Kryo 385 Silver
|1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485
|1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485
|2x 2.7 GHz Mongoose M4 & 2x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A75 & 4x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55
|GPU
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 640
|Mali-G76 MP12
|RAM
|6 GB
|6,8 GB
|6,8 GB
|6. 8 GB
|Ruggedness
|IP67
|Splashproof
|Splashproof
|On-Board Memory
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|128//.256 GB
|Expandable Memory
|No
|No
|No
|Yes, up to 512 GB
|Sensors
|In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Primary Camera
|5x 12 MP, f/1.8
|48 MP, f/1.6 (primary) + 16 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide) + 8 MP, f/2.4 (telephoto)
|48 MP, f/1.8 + 12 MP, f/2.2
|12 MP, f/1.5-2.4 and 16 MP. f/2.2
|Optical Image Stabilization
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Camera Array
|Penta-camera
|Triple Camera
|Dual-camera
|Dual-camera
|Autofocus System
|Phase detection autofocus
|Phase detection autofocus
|Phase detection autofocus
|Dual Pixel PDAF
|Secondary Camera
|20 MP
|Motorised pop-up 16 MP, f/2.0
|20 MP, f/2.0
|10 MP, f/1.9
|Video Capture
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps
|2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS
|1080p@30fps
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps
|Flash
|dual-LED
|Dual-LED
|LED flash
|LED Flash
|OS Version
|Android Pie
|Android Pie
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0 Pie/ One UI
|AI (Smart Assistant)
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Bixby, Google Assistant
|GPS
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Infrared
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Fingerprint Scanner
|Yes, In-display
|Yes, In-display
|Yes, In-display
|Yes, side-button
|3.5mm jack
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|No
|No
|No
|USB Type
|Type-C reversible connector
|Type-C reversible connector
|Type-C reversible connector
|Type-C Reversible connector
|USB Standard
|USB 2.0
|USB 3.1
|USB 2.0
|v 3.1
|Battery (mAh)
|3320 mAh
|4,000
|4,000
|3100
|Fast charging
|Yes, In-display
|Yes, 30 W Warp Charge
|Yes, fast battery charging 27W
|Yes (support wireless fast charging as well)
|Colors
|Midnight Blue
|Mirror Grey, Almond, Nebula Blue
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Canary Yellow, Flamingo Pink
|Prices in India
|Rs 49,999
|Starts at Rs 48,999
|Starting at Rs 39,990
|Rs 50,900
Verdict
The Nokia 9 PureView appears to be a day late and a dollar short in the processor department at least. The phone's Snapdragon 845 chipset has been used in all flagships of last year and the competition packs in the latest 7nm chipset from Qualcomm and Samsung's Exynos. The RAM and storage options are also not to promising as the Nokia offers only the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage options while the competition has up to 12 GB and 256 GB storage. The camera appears to be a saving grace as the Nokia 9 PureView uses all its five 12 MP cameras to click photos which should, in theory, offer unprecedented image quality. We shall give further details on the device after performing a full review.
