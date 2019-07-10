tech2 News Staff

Nokia 9 PureView, the flagship smartphone of HMD Global has finally made its way to Indian shores. This is the first ever smartphone to have a penta-camera setup at the back and was announced at Mobile World Congress earlier this year.

The Nokia 9 PureView comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset and features RGB sensors as well as monochrome B&W sensors at the back to capture better photos. Interested buyers can purchase the device from the company's official website, Flipkart and even retail stores, starting from 17 July.

Nokia 9 PureView: Price in India and launch offers

The Nokia 9 PureView comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage and is priced at Rs 49,999 in India. Buyers can get the device from the company's official website and Flipkart and even from retail stores from 17 July onwards. It is available in just one colour variant— midnight blue.

There are several offers that customers can cash in as well. On purchasing the Nokia 9 PureView, buyers will get 3 days of premium concierge services via Nokia Mobile Care where you will be able to access an exclusive support team and master trainers who will help them regarding the phone functionalities. A 10 percent cashback will also be available if the purchase is done using HDFC credit or debit cards. In addition to all this, customers get Rs 9,999 worth, Nokia 705 earphones absolutely free with the handset. Also, if purchase is made via the official Nokia website, buyers will also get an additional Rs 5,000 gift card.

Nokia 9 PureView Specifications

Nokia 9 PureView has an in-display fingerprint sensor but there is no headphone jack. The phone has a 6-inch 2K AMOLED display with no notch. Design wise, you can see that the phone comes with the standard brick-like chassis that you might have seen on the Nokia 7.1 Plus. Apart from that, the phone has wireless charging built into it which is a first for Nokia.

Speaking about the camera system of the device, the Nokia 9 PureView has a penta-camera setup at the back which is a first for any smartphone. Two lenses are regular RGB sensors both with 12 MP resolution and f/1,8 aperture while the other three happen to be monochrome B&W sensors also with 12 MP resolution and f/1.8 aperture. Combined, the monochrome sensors can capture 10 times more light than standard RGB sensors.



All five cameras work together in creating a single shot and the phone has dedicated camera hardware inside, to help process the data from the five lenses and provide you the resulting photo. The phone can shoot in RAW as well, with the option to turn it off. The Nokia 9 PureView can identify over 1,200 layers and uses it to make a detailed depth map for taking clearer photos. On the front, there is an 8 MP camera which can be used for selfies, of course, and also face unlock.

Inside, the phone comes with a Snapdragon 845 SoC, 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The phone has a USB type-C port and is also IP67 water resistant. The phone will have stock Android features and like every other Nokia phone, runs Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box.

