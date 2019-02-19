tech2 News Staff

The Nokia 9 PureView with a penta-camera setup has been up in the rumour mill from a long time now and is set to get unveiled on 24 February at MWC 2019.

Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer, HMD Global has even shared the live link of the launch and the live-streaming can also be accessed via YouTube.

The image renders of the phone have been popping up online for a while and now the phone has been spotted on the benchmarking website Geekbench.

On Geekbench the codename HMD Global Nokia 9 directly hints at listings for the upcoming Nokia 9 PureView. The listing shows 6 GB of RAM and Snapdragon 845 chipset as the processor.

Can’t wait to get back on stage for #MWC19. New exciting announcements are ready to go, and we are finalising the last few details… Join us live on the 24th of Feb. https://t.co/2X8L0CA2yM. #GetSmart #Nokiamobile pic.twitter.com/QxR6oRtyos — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) 18 February 2019

Also, the phone scores 2,269 in the single-core test and 8,793 in the multi-core test which is more than the scores of the OnePlus 6T, Asus Zenfone 5Z and even Google Pixel 3 XL.

Another listing on Geekbench with the model name Olympic Olympic which as per the report in Nokiamob is the codename that Nokia might be using for Nokia 9 PureView shows the phone to come powered with Snapdragon 845 chipset, 6 GB of RAM and running on Android 9 Pie.

The phone has scored 2,121 on the single-core test and 6,911 on multi-core test which is a bit lower than the other smartphones such as OnePlus 6, Xiaomi POCO F1 and Google Pixel 3 XL. But the test results of the Nokia 9 are quite old as they were uploaded on 31 December 2018.

Previous rumours claim the Nokia 9 PureView will be coming with a 6-inch AMOLED QHD+ display and include an in-display fingerprint sensor. Also, reports suggest that Nokia is planning to announce a 5G-compatible variant of the same model in the future.

