Thursday, February 07, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Leaked Nokia 9 PureView renders show penta-camera setup, in-display fingerprint sensor

Nokia 9 PureView is expected to come with a 6-inch QHD+ display and include an in-display sensor.

tech2 News Staff Feb 07, 2019 10:02:11 IST

The Nokia 9 PureView has been a part of the rumour mill for nearly half a year now and recently HMD Global, who own the Nokia brand, had announced a release date of 24 February at MWC 2019. Now a lot of renders have popped online which showcase the design of the smartphone, yet another leaked render has highlighted a new feature that was previously unknown.

Render by 91Mobile.

Render by 91Mobile.

As per the render by 91Mobiles and OnLeaks, we can see that the five-camera setup along with a sensor and flash on the back is going to be as we had expected. However, on the front, we see that the phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor, which would make this the first Nokia phone to have one.

Another thing to notice on the front of the phone is that there are thick bezels on the top and bottom, which means that Nokia is not jumping onto the notch-express for its premium phone. In terms of selfies, we see that the render has only one camera and a couple of sensors.

While the report claims that these are official renders of the phone, and they look official enough, these are still leaks and neither Nokia nor HMD has said anything about them.

The Nokia 9 PureView is expected to come with a 6-inch AMOLED QHD+ display and include an in-display fingerprint sensor. Apparently, the phone will accommodate Qualcomm’s year-old Snapdragon 845 chipset instead of the new Snapdragon 855 mobile platform.

However, reports also suggest that Nokia is planning to announce a 5G-compatible variant of the same model in the future.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

also see

Nokia

Nokia 9 PureView passes China's 3C certification, may support 18W fast charging

Jan 31, 2019

Pixelworks

Nokia 9 PureView may feature PureDisplay technology thanks to partnership with Pixelworks

Feb 01, 2019

Nokia

Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 6.2 to reportedly launch on 24 February at MWC 2019

Jan 28, 2019

Nokia

Nokia sends out invites for Mobile World Congress 2019, expected to unveil Nokia 9

Feb 02, 2019

Nokia

Nokia 1 Plus with Android Pie (Go Edition), MediaTek chipset surfaces online

Jan 28, 2019

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8.1 in 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant announced at Rs 29,999

Feb 02, 2019

science

Marine Habitats

Researchers voyage into Indian Ocean to find new species in unexplored depths

Feb 07, 2019

Magnetism

Magnet hitting trampoline covered with iron filings shows invisible field lines

Feb 06, 2019

Conservation

New Zealand's rare Hihi birds to be protected using eavesdropping technology

Feb 06, 2019

Earth and Moon

Stunning image of Moon's far side and Earth captured by Chinese satellite

Feb 06, 2019