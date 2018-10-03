Wednesday, October 03, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 03 October, 2018 17:29 IST

HMD Global's next flagship will most likely be called the Nokia 9 PureView

Nokia 9 PureView is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 845 with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

HMD Global, which owns the Nokia brand, will reportedly be calling its upcoming flagship as the Nokia 9 PureView. The PureView trademark was originally licensed to Microsoft and later transferred to HMD Global by the European Union Intellectual Property office.

One of the most recognisable devices in the PureView lineup would definitely be Nokia 808 PureView and its 41 MP camera.

Nokia 9. Image: Twitter

Nokia 9. Image: Twitter

As per a tweet by tipster Roland Quandt, we will be hearing this announcement from HMD Global in the near future. However, that happens to be the only information that was provided by Quandt about the phone.

However, the PureView moniker is connected to great camera hardware and several previous leaks about the device have shown that the phone could come with as many as 5 cameras and that is only at the back. The leaked photo of the device shows seven units placed in a hexagonal shape, six in a circle and one in the centre. Five cameras out of these come with Zeiss-branded optics

There is no word on the total pixel count of this camera system, but it is safe to say that it is going to be pretty high. We could also see a 41 MP sensor like the one seen on the Nokia 808 PureView back in 2012.

The alleged Nokia 9 PureView is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage and it might feature a 6-inch display.

tags


Three warm-up exercises and one fitness watch to get you fit


Top Stories

latest videos

Moto One Power review

Moto One Power review
What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science

What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science
Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue
50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope

50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope
Indians line up to buy iPhone XS, XS Max despite expensive price

Indians line up to buy iPhone XS, XS Max despite expensive price
Get Fit In Style | What The App

Get Fit In Style | What The App
Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks

Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks
Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions
6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

also see

Nokia

HMD Global might launch Nokia 7.1 Plus, Nokia 9 on 4 October in London

Sep 21, 2018

gaming smartphone

Nokia is working on a gaming smartphone but is being very secretive about it

Sep 19, 2018

Nokia 7.1 Plus

Nokia 7.1 Plus leaked images reveal a 5.9-inch display, smaller than the 7 Plus

Sep 19, 2018

Nokia 7.1 Plus

Nokia 7.1 Plus renders reveal a design almost identical to the Nokia 6.1 Plus

Sep 23, 2018

Nokia 7.1 Plus

Nokia 7.1 Plus is expected to launch in India at an event on 11 October

Oct 02, 2018

Nokia

New leak reveals Nokia 7.1, without a plus to come with 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage for €399

Sep 29, 2018

science

Space

Indian astronaut may travel to the ISS aboard Russia's Soyuz spacecraft in 2022

Oct 03, 2018

Nobel for Chemistry

Nobel Prize for Chemistry awarded to triad of American and British chemists

Oct 03, 2018

OSIRIS-REx

NASA's OSIRIS-REx slows down, begins maneuvers towards its target asteroid Bennu

Oct 03, 2018

Hayabasu2

Touchdown! Japan's Hayabusa2 spacecraft releases MASCOT lander on asteroid Ryugu

Oct 03, 2018