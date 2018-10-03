HMD Global, which owns the Nokia brand, will reportedly be calling its upcoming flagship as the Nokia 9 PureView. The PureView trademark was originally licensed to Microsoft and later transferred to HMD Global by the European Union Intellectual Property office.

One of the most recognisable devices in the PureView lineup would definitely be Nokia 808 PureView and its 41 MP camera.

As per a tweet by tipster Roland Quandt, we will be hearing this announcement from HMD Global in the near future. However, that happens to be the only information that was provided by Quandt about the phone.

Nokia 9 Pureview. That's the actual marketing name of what will come soon from HMD Global. (I know the bought the rights to the Pureview moniker, but can now confirm it'll be part of the device name.) — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) October 1, 2018

However, the PureView moniker is connected to great camera hardware and several previous leaks about the device have shown that the phone could come with as many as 5 cameras and that is only at the back. The leaked photo of the device shows seven units placed in a hexagonal shape, six in a circle and one in the centre. Five cameras out of these come with Zeiss-branded optics

There is no word on the total pixel count of this camera system, but it is safe to say that it is going to be pretty high. We could also see a 41 MP sensor like the one seen on the Nokia 808 PureView back in 2012.

The alleged Nokia 9 PureView is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage and it might feature a 6-inch display.