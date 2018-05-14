The vintage Nokia 8110 banana phone, which was showcased earlier this year at MWC 2018, is officially going on sale in Singapore and Vietnam for around $81 (approx Rs 5,500). The phone was unveiled in two colours of Black and Yellow and both the colour variants will be up for sale.

The Nokia 8110 is a real blast from the past with its sliding keyboard and it is popularly remembered from the movie The Matrix. In terms of hardware, the phone is basically a feature phone with 2.4-inch QVGA display along with a 2 MP rear camera.

Apart from that, the phone will also have 4G LTE connectivity and apps such as Google Maps, Facebook, and Twitter. The phone also will have 20 days of battery life and also support 8 hours of call time.

Recently, Nokia announced that it would be bringing the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant of the Nokia 6 (2018) to India. The phone has already started selling in India for a price of Rs 16,999.

To recall the Nokia 6 (2018) features the same design scheme as last years Nokia 6, with the exception of shifting the fingerprint sensor to the back. The display also sports the same 16:9 aspect ratio as before.

