Nokia unveiled the Nokia 6 (2018) smartphone at the MWC 2018 event in Barcelona. HMD Global, which owns the Nokia brand, had announced earlier that the company will be bringing the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant of the phone to India. Now, Amazon has already started taking notification registrations for the smartphone on its website.

The phone, which is called as Nokia 6.1 on the website, will start selling from 13 May exclusively on Amazon.in. The price of the Nokia 6.1 is Rs 18,999 which makes sense considering the current Nokia 6 (2018) 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage is selling for Rs 16,999.

Amazon has included various offers such as Rs 2,000 cashback on Airtel 4G, free 12-month damage insurance by Servify, Free Airtel TV till 3 December 2018, no cost EMI options for 12 months and more.

To recall the Nokia 6 (2018) features the same design scheme as last years Nokia 6, with the exception of shifting the fingerprint sensor to the back. The display also sports the same 16:9 aspect ratio as before.

As for internals, the chipset has been upgraded to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC with first variant packing 32 GB internal storage along with 3 GB RAM.

The phone has a 16 MP camera sensor and the front comes with an 8 MP camera sensor.