Wednesday, January 02, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Nokia 8110 4G to get WhatsApp support in more regions, KaiOS has confirmed

The Nokia 8110 4G was officially launched in India in October at the price of Rs 5,999.

tech2 News Staff Jan 02, 2019 10:25 AM IST

Currently only available for Nokia 8110 4G users in India, KaiOS has confirmed in a Twitter post, that the platform will be soon adding support for WhatsApp on the device in other regions as well.

KaiOS in the tweet says that they are currently working on rolling out WhatsApp support on the phone, however, they do not have a "confirmed date yet" on when that would be.

Nokia 8110

Nokia 8110

Notably, back in July as well, the HMD Global chief Juho Sarvikas dropped a similar hint. This was when Reliance Jio had announced YouTube, WhatsApp and Facebook support on the JioPhone and JioPhone 2, both of which use the KaiOS as well. Sarvikas teased that WhatsApp may come to the Banana phone too. While the device in India got the support, users in other countries have been waiting still.

Dubbed the 'banana phone', the device is a 4G-enabled and runs on a Smart Feature OS which has its own app store called the Smart Feature Play Store. It supports Facebook, Twitter, and the Google Assistant as of now, already placing it ahead of its game.

The device runs on a 512 MB of RAM and 4 GB of internal storage. During the launch, the Nokia 8110 was announced at Rs 5,999 in India.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet

PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet
Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018
The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet
Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2

also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp Web gets support for Picture-in-Picture for shared videos globally: Report

Dec 21, 2018

Duo

Google testing group calling, low light features on its video calling app Duo

Jan 02, 2019

Election

India's general election 2019 will be the biggest test of social media influence on results

Dec 20, 2018

IT Law Amendment

Govt may amend IT law to allow shutdown of apps, sites that spread fake news

Jan 02, 2019

Facebook is working on a stablecoin cryptocurrency for WhatsApp transfers: Report

Dec 21, 2018

Unlawful content

Govt to seek public consultation on draft IT rules to track unlawful content, before 15 Jan 2019

Dec 25, 2018

science

Artificial Intelligence

Researchers create AI worker so real it even cheats when given tough tasks

Jan 02, 2019

Biosensor

Biosensor, app developed by IIT researchers can help anyone detect, quantify bacteria

Jan 02, 2019

Food Allergies

Why more people today are experiencing severe food allergies than ever before

Jan 02, 2019

Chandrayaan-2

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 moon mission delayed a third time, new launch date unclear

Jan 02, 2019