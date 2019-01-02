tech2 News Staff

Currently only available for Nokia 8110 4G users in India, KaiOS has confirmed in a Twitter post, that the platform will be soon adding support for WhatsApp on the device in other regions as well.

Hi Scott, WhatsApp is coming to Nokia 8110 4G in other regions, but we don't have a confirmed date yet. Please stay tuned for more updates — KaiOS Technologies (@KaiOStech) December 31, 2018

As WhatsApp is currently featured in India only, we are set to release it for the devices in the rest of the world. — KaiOS Technologies (@KaiOStech) December 31, 2018

KaiOS in the tweet says that they are currently working on rolling out WhatsApp support on the phone, however, they do not have a "confirmed date yet" on when that would be.

Notably, back in July as well, the HMD Global chief Juho Sarvikas dropped a similar hint. This was when Reliance Jio had announced YouTube, WhatsApp and Facebook support on the JioPhone and JioPhone 2, both of which use the KaiOS as well. Sarvikas teased that WhatsApp may come to the Banana phone too. While the device in India got the support, users in other countries have been waiting still.

Dubbed the 'banana phone', the device is a 4G-enabled and runs on a Smart Feature OS which has its own app store called the Smart Feature Play Store. It supports Facebook, Twitter, and the Google Assistant as of now, already placing it ahead of its game.

The device runs on a 512 MB of RAM and 4 GB of internal storage. During the launch, the Nokia 8110 was announced at Rs 5,999 in India.