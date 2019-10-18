tech2 News Staff

HMD Global is expected to unveil Nokia 8.2 at the Mobile World Congress 2020. This rumoured smartphone is likely to come with a pop-up selfie camera which will be the company's first if the rumour is actually true. Nokia 8.2 might also come with 5G capabilities and as per the previous leaks, is likely to cost around $500. This might become first Nokia smartphone with 5G capabilities. There is still no leaks about the launch date of the Noia 8.2.

According to the latest report by Nokia Powerhouse, Nokia 8.2 is likely to feature a 64 MP quad rear camera setup with Zeiss optics. On the front, it might feature a 32 MP camera. The report further reveals that the smartphone might be powered by Snapdragon 735 chipset.

In terms of memory, it is expected to come in three variants — 4 GB, 6 GB, and 8 GB RAM options and 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB internal storage options.

On the battery front, it is being speculated that Nokia 8.2 might pack with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports quick charge. This Nokia smartphone might come with a Type-C port.

At the IFA 2019, held last month in Berlin, HMD Global launched quite a handful of phones that included — Nokia 6.2 (First Impressions), Nokia 7.2 (Review), Nokia 2720 Flip 4G and Nokia 800 Tough.