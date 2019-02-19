Tuesday, February 19, 2019 Back to
Nokia 8.1 selling for Rs 26,480 and Nokia 7.1 for Rs 18,889 on Amazon, Tata CLiQ

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1 available for a price as low as Rs 18,889 on e-retail stores.

tech2 News Staff Feb 19, 2019 17:19:06 IST

HMD Global’s mid-range Nokia-branded smartphones are currently listed at a discounted price on e-retail platform Amazon India and Tata CLiQ.

The discount offers as spotted by Nokia Power User are available on the Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 7.1.

The Nokia 7.1available at Rs 18,889 on Tata CLiQ. Image: tech/Suraj Chaudhary

First up, the premium mid-range Nokia 8.1 is listed on Amazon at a discount price of Rs 26,480 for the Iron colour variant with 4GB RAM/64 GB storage. The smartphone was launched in India for a starting price of Rs 26,999. It is worth mentioning that the discount is offered by an independent retailer on the e-commerce platform.

As for the Nokia 7.1, the phone’s Gloss Steel colour variant with 4 GB RAM/64 GB storage is currently selling on Tata CLiQ at a discount price of Rs 18,889. For buyers who own a Kotak credit or debit card can get an extra 10 per cent instant discount upon purchasing the handset via the retail store. Tata CLiQ in the dedicated Nokia 7.1 page mentioned that the special offer will be valid till 27 March. No cost EMI for the phone starts at Rs 3,148 a month.

To recall, the Nokia 7.1 was launched in India last year for a price of Rs 19,999. The smartphone is the first to feature Nokia’s “PureDisplay” technology which is HDR10 ready. The Nokia 7.1 also features Carl Zeiss-branded camera optics with 12 MP + 5 MP dual rear camera and an 8 MP front-facing camera. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and it packs a 3,060 mAhb battery.

In case you are looking for offers on Nokia’s budget smartphones, Flipkart is offering the Nokia 5.1 Plus at a discount price of Rs 8,999 under its Mobiles Bonanza sale.

For a price under Rs 10,000, its a fair deal given you get a glass-encased compact smartphone with stock Android UI, a tall display and USB-C port which is missing on most budget smartphones.

