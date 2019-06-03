Monday, June 03, 2019Back to
Nokia 8.1 gets a limited time discount, 4 GB RAM variant available from Rs 21,999

Both the 4 GB and 6 GB RAM variants of the Nokia 8.1 have now been priced closer to the Poco F1.

tech2 News StaffJun 03, 2019 17:44:18 IST

When HMD Global launched the Nokia 8.1, it was a smartphone that was in a league of its own as we concluded in our detailed review. It’s Rs 26,999 price tag was a bit high compared to the competition, which also included Xiaomi’s powerful Poco F1. And this was the price of the 4 GB RAM variant with the 6 GB RAM model priced higher at Rs 29,999.

Now, for a limited time, fans who were waiting for a price cut can now buy the smartphones at a discount.

The Nokia 8.1. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

As per the official Nokia website, the 4 GB RAM variant of the device gets Rs 5,000 off and is now priced at Rs 21,999.

The 6 GB RAM variant gets a smaller discount of Rs 3,000 and is now priced at Rs 26,999.

Both variants of the smartphone will be available at their respective discounted price tags both in stores and online until 30 June 2019.

This brings the price of the rather premium-looking Nokia 8.1 in the range of the Poco F1 that starts from Rs 19,999 for the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant. This also makes it a very attractive offering given that Nokia’s camera is better than one on the Poco and it even looks more stylish with its glass and metal construction.

As for the rest of the specifications, the Nokia 8.1 features a 6.18-inch FHD+ display that can display HDR 10 content. There’s a 12 MP + 13 MP dual rear camera setup on the back and a 20 MP selfie camera that sits inside that massive display notch on the front.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz and is fueled by a 3,500 mAh battery.

Airtel customers can also avail of the following offers after purchasing their new Nokia 8.1.

Prepaid customers choosing to buy the Nokia 8.1 can enjoy 1 TB of 4G data on eligible plans starting Rs 199.

Post-paid customers can also avail additional data of 120 GB along with three months of Netflix subscription and one year of Amazon Prime subscription on plans starting from Rs 499.

