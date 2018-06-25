Monday, June 25, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 25 June, 2018 10:19 IST

Nokia 7 Plus seen working with ARCore apps, but no official confirmation from Google

The Nokia 7 Plus also happens to be one of the smartphone's that support the Android P Beta.

HMD Global launched the Nokia 7 Plus in India back in April 2018, but unlike the Nokia 6.1 and the flagship Nokia 8 Sirocco, it did not natively come with support for ARCore, Google's AR platform for app developers.

A report by NokiaPowerUser now confirms that the Nokia 7 Plus has not been added to Google's list of ARCore supported devices yet, but that the ARCore app downloaded from the Play Store does work on the smartphone. There has been no official confirmation by HMD Global on the addition, but the company had promised at launch that ARCore support would be added at some point soon.

The Nokia 7 Plus joins the Nokia 6.1 and the Nokia 8 Sirocco to get ARCore support. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

For the uninitiated, ARCore is Google's augmented reality platform which enables existing and upcoming smartphones to enabled AR experiences without the need for dedicated hardware.

ARCore comes with a host of features allowing app developers the freedom to create new AR based apps for people to try out.

Google also recently launched Measure, an app which allows users to take measurements in real time, provided the device has support for ARCore.

The addition of ARCore support to the Nokia 7 Plus would also come as a boost for a number of AR app developers because the smartphone is one of the devices which supports the Android P Beta.

