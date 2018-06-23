Saturday, June 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 23 June, 2018 14:24 IST

Google releases Measure app for ARCore devices to estimate lengths and heights

Measure App can be download on the Play Store, provided that the ARCore app is pre-installed.

Google has released an app called ‘Measure App’ for all the devices that support ARCore technology. Users can download the app for free on the Google Play Store, provided they have already installed the ARCore app, which makes the new Measure App work.

Google Measure App. Image: Google Play Store

Google Measure App. Image: Google Play Store

As the name suggests, Measure App measures things. It uses the camera on your phone, which is compatible with ARCore of course, to measure the length and height of objects. Here's a video by Google AR and VR on youtube explaining how the app works.

You have to move your phone around the space to find flat surfaces such as tabletops or the floor. Textured surfaces are preferable. Next, you must drag the length tool or the height tool into the scene and adjust it to the size that you want to measure. Now, tap the camera icon to take a photograph that you can save, or tap the trash icon to start from scratch.

It seems like a good tool get a rough estimate of lengths and heights in a pinch. We don't always carry a measurement tape with us, and so the next time you want to purchase furniture for your room, and want a quick estimate of the dimensions of the floor, just use the app!

tags


latest videos

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube
Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration

Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration
This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way
I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga
Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?

Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?
iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones

iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones
Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X

Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X
Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know

Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know
Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6

Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6
How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

also see

Google Chrome

Chrome for Android's latest update helps you browse even when you're offline

Jun 21, 2018

NewsTracker

Google Maps has switched to a new Material Theme design on Android, but not for everyone yet

Jun 13, 2018

NewsTracker

Ram Nath Kovind in Cuba: New Delhi, Havana agree to enhance cooperation in biotechnology, renewable energy

Jun 23, 2018

OK Google

Google Assistant gets conversational: 'Hey' and 'OK' not needed for follow ups

Jun 22, 2018

Newstracker

India has become the top training destination for Google Cloud across the world

Jun 14, 2018

NewsTracker

Google's attempts to improve gender diversity are not yielding results: Report

Jun 15, 2018

science

Cancer

Scientists develop drug to freeze cancer cells, keep them from spreading

Jun 22, 2018

Brain

Brain region associated with decision making also determines consciousness: Study

Jun 22, 2018

Dogs

How dogs use different parts of their brains to understand human emotions

Jun 22, 2018

Genetics

Genetically modified pigs found to be resistant to deadly PRRS causing virus

Jun 22, 2018