HMD Global, which owns the Nokia brand, has finally put up the Nokia 8 Sirocco and the Nokia 7 Plus up for sale in India. The phones, which went on pre-order earlier this month, were unveiled for the first time back in February at MWC 2018.

The Nokia 7 Plus will be sold at a price of Rs 25,999 exclusively on Amazon while the Nokia 8 Sirocco will be a Flipkart exclusive and sell for Rs 49,999. Apart from this, both the devices will also be sold at select offline stores that have partnered with Nokia. We have reviewed both the devices and you can find the Nokia 7 Plus review here and the Nokia 8 Sirocco review here.

The Nokia 7 Plus has an original price tag of Rs 28,028 but it is being offered at a 7 percent discount on Amazon. Airtel prepaid customers can avail a cashback of Rs 2,000, while there is a 10 percent cash back on the use of an ICICI credit/debit card.

The 7 Plus has a 6.0-inch IPS LCD screen, which has an FHD+ resolution (1080x2160 pixels and 403 PPI) in an 18:9 aspect ratio. In terms of processing power, the Nokia 7 Plus features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with an octa-core CPU and an Adreno 512 GPU. It has 4 GB of RAM along with 64 GB internal storage, which can be expanded to 256 GB using a microSD card.

In terms of the optics, the phone has a dual camera setup featuring a 12 MP camera sensor with an f/1.75 aperture and a 13 MP telephoto camera sensor with an f/2.6 aperture for 2x optical zoom.

The Nokia 8 Sirocco features a 5.5-inch QHD P-OLED unit that curves at the sides and has Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, we find that the device has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset paired with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the phone has a dual camera on the back. This camera includes a 12 MP sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and a 13 MP camera sensor with a telephoto lens and f/2.6 aperture. Powering the device is a 3,260 mAh battery that also supports Quick Charge.