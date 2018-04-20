HMD Global launched the Nokia 7 Plus and its flagship smartphone, the Nokia 8 Sirocco in India earlier this month and users can finally start pre-booking both smartphones beginning today.

HMD Global today announced that pre-bookings will be available through both online and offline channels while sales begin at the end of the month on 30 April. For those looking to pre-book their phones online, the Nokia 8 Sirocco can be pre-booked on Flipkart, while the Nokia 7 Plus will be available for pre-booking on Amazon. Both phones can also be booked online on Nokia's website.

The Nokia 7 Plus has been priced at Rs 25,999 in India, whereas the Nokia 8 Sirocco has a price tag of Rs 49,999.

As for specifications, the Nokia 7 Plus features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with an octa-core CPU and an Adreno 512 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks. The 7 Plus also packs a 6.0-inch IPS LCD screen along with FHD+ resolution (1080x2160 pixels) in 18:9 aspect ratio with 403 PPI pixel density.

The phone also comes with 64 GB internal storage along with support to expand storage with the help of a microSD card with up to 256 GB capacity. The company has reduced the RAM to 4 GB instead of the 6 GB that came with the Nokia 7 from last year. It sports Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

As for camera optics, the 7 Plus comes with a dual camera setup featuring a 12 MP camera sensor with f/1.75 aperture and a 13 MP telephoto camera sensor with a f/2.6 aperture for 2x optical zoom.

The Nokia 8 Sirocco, on the other hand, gets a sandwiched metal chassis with two pieces of 3D curved glass on both sides. It features a 5.5-inch QHD P-OLED unit that curves around the sides and features Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 protection against any scratches. Inside, there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset paired with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The Nokia 8 Sirocco has a 12 MP camera sensor with a f/1.7 aperture and a 13 MP camera sensor with a telephoto lens and f/2.6 aperture on the back. The dual camera setup is accompanied by a dual tone flash. The front-facing unit gets a downgrade with a 5 MP unit as opposed to the 13 MP PDAF unit on the older Nokia 8.

Also sitting behind the back cover is a 3,260 mAh battery, which is a bump up from the older model and comes with Quick Charge.