Nokia 65-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV launched in India at Rs 64,999

The Nokia Smart TV comes with Dolby Audio and DTS TruSurround and offers 2.25 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage.


FP TrendingAug 03, 2020 16:50:46 IST

Nokia has launched a 65-inch 4K LED smart Android TV in India. The latest device is the third smart TV by the Finnish multinational company after the 55-inch and 43-inch models.

The television set will go on sale from 6 August on the e-commerce portal Flipkart. The TV is priced Rs 64,999.

The Android 9.0 device has screen a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. It draws its power from the quad-core processor with Mali 450MP4 graphics.

Nokia 65-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV launched in India at Rs 64,999

Nokia smart TV

The ultra-slim bezel design will ensure the best of viewing experiences. It also has intelligent dimming and Dolby vision. The display provides a viewing angle of 178-degree and offers 480 nits brightness.

To make the sound hard hitting, the Nokia TV has Dolby Audio and DTS TruSurround. There are two bottom-firing speakers with 24W output.

There are many other exciting features, including Google Assistant, Bluetooth 5.0 and built-in Chromecast.

The Smart TV is available with 2.25 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage. The remote control features include Voice Control, Google Assistant, Hot Keys of Netflix, YouTube and Google Play.

The 4K LED smart TV will be available in India in the black colour option.

In June, Nokia has unveiled 43-inch smart TV at Rs 31,999 in India. That device too comes with JBL Audio, Dolby Vision support and built-in Chromecast.

