tech2 News Staff

HMD Global today unveiled Nokia 6.2 in India with a triple rear camera setup. The smartphone had already been launched last month at the IFA 2019 along with other handsets that include Nokia 7.2 (Review), Nokia 2720 Flip 4G and Nokia 800 Tough.

Nokia 6.2 is powered by Snapdragon 636 chipset and comes in just one storage variant.

Nokia 6.2 pricing, availability, sale offers

Nokia 6.2 comes in one storage variant — 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. It is priced at Rs 15,999 in India. The smartphone comes in one colour variant — Ceramic Black as of now.

The smartphone is already available for purchase on the Amazon website. In terms of sale offers, you can get a 10 percent cashback of up to Rs 2,00 on HDFC debit cards. HSBC cashback cardholders can a 5 percent instant discount. As per the exchange offer, you can get up to Rs 9,400.

(Also Read: Nokia 6.2 and 7.2 first impressions: Stylish and elegantly designed but will it be enough?)

Nokia 6.2 specifications

Nokia 6.2 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display and a waterdrop notch that houses an 8 MP camera. On the back, the smartphone sports a triple camera setup that includes 16 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, and 5 MP depth sensor.

The smartphone comes with a polycarbonate finish and comes in two colour variants — Ice and Ceramic Black.

Nokia 6.2 is powered by Snapdragon 636 processor and has a 3,500 mAh battery. Like all the recent Nokia phones before it, the device will be running on the Android One platform giving it a stock Android UI. It will run on Android 9.0 Pie.

It offers 4 GB RAM and up to 512 GB expandable storage.