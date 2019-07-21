tech2 News Staff

There have been a lot of rumours surrounding the mid-range devices from Nokia, namely the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2. It was speculated that the devices may launch in July, but the company released the Nokia 9 PureView in India instead. Now there are reports which state that the two devices could be unveiled in August.

As per a report by Nokiapoweruser, says that HMD Global's plans for its device launches are always changing which would mean that the rumours about an August launch could also be false. However, the report states that the company has already certified the two devices in India and Russia, so we can expect the launch to happen sooner rather than later. The Nokia 6.2 is likely going to be a rebranded version of the Nokia X71 launched in China.

Nokia 6.2 rumoured specs

Coming to the specs of the Nokia 6.2 aka X71, the device is said to feature a 48 MP sensor similar to the Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) or the Oppo F11 Pro (Review). The camera will have Carl Zeiss branding and be paired with a 120-degree ultra-wide angle lens. The phone has a 6.22-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole to house the front camera.

Under the hood, the device has a Snapdragon 660 chipset although in India the company could launch a variant with the Snapdragon 700 platform to keep up with the competition. There is also 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It also supports expandable storage up to 256 GB via microSD card slot.

Software-wise the phone will come with Android 9.0 out-of-the-box and will be part of the Android One program. It has a 3.5 mm headphone jack and is backed by a 3,500 mAh battery with support for fast charging.

