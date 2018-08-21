Tuesday, August 21, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 21 August, 2018 13:08 IST

Nokia 6.1 Plus launched in India at Rs 15,999, Nokia 5.1 Plus also announced

The Nokia 6.1 Plus will go up on sale starting 30 August on Flipkart.

HMD Global has launched the Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Nokia 5.1 Plus at an event in New Delhi today.

A while ago, the company launched the Nokia X6 in China, and the same phone has now been rebranded as Nokia 6.1 Plus for the global market, which includes India.

Nokia 6.1Plus.

Nokia 6.1Plus.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus has been launched at Rs 15,999, while the 5.1 Plus will be released in September. The 6.1 Plus will go up on sale starting 30 August on Flipkart.

Nokia 6.1 Plus specifications and features

Moving to the specifications, the Nokia 6.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch full HD+ display with a 2280 x 1280 pixels resolution. The screen has a 19:9 aspect ratio, and includes the (in)famous notch. It has a 2.5D glass at the rear, which is 8 mm thick.

Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC and paired with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 400 GB using a microSD card.

For optics, it sports a dual camera setup at the back, which is a combination of a 16 MP and a 5 MP sensor, with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) along with HDR and a bokeh mode. There is also AI integration to help the camera recognise objects and deliver better results. Up front is a 16 MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi and there is a USB Type C port. Apart from that, the phone features Wi-Fi a/b/g/n and a fingerprint sensor mounted on the rear. The phone is running stock Android as it's part of the Android One program.

Nokia 5.1 Plus specifications and features

Just like the Nokia 6.1 Plus, the Nokia 5.1 Plus also features a 5.8-inch full HD+ display, and has a 2.5D glass at the rear, which is 8 mm thick. Under the hood, the device has a MediaTek Helio P60 processor.

For optics, it sports a dual camera setup at the back, with a 13 MP and a 5 MP sensor. The front selfie camera has an 8 MP sensor.

