The notch came into our lives after the launch of iPhone X in 2017 and since then it has been leading a controversial life with respect to whether it looks good or whether its offers any functionality. It has been praised like on the OnePlus 6 and has been trolled like on the Google Pixel 3 XL. It has now got various designs as well, like the waterdrop notch on Oppo F9 Pro.

The OEM's have also started working on fitting the notch according to the user preference and have started providing the ability to hide the notch. Following OnePlus 6's suit, HMD Global's Nokia 6.1 Plus also looks into the option of hiding the notch after the Android 9 Pie update.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the option of putting the notch back on and then hide it can be done only under developers settings, like on the Google Pixel 3 XL.

One can hide the notch by firstly going to the settings and enabling the developer option. After settings go to the About phone option and scroll down to the System section and check for the build number.

Then you would have to tap on it seven times as per the report. This will prompt you with a message saying that you are now a developer.

Once that's done, you can get into the options and from the system settings menu, you can tap on the 'Full Bezel' toggle to hide the notch.

The feature to hide the notch was introduced by the company but according to GSMArena, it was later removed by Google due to the phone being on the Android One program.