tech2 News Staff 17 July, 2018 14:43 IST

Nokia 6.1 Plus aka Nokia X6 may soon be coming to the global market: Report

Nokia X6 is official in China, which is believed to come to other markets as Nokia 6.1 Plus.

While the Nokia X5’s arrival to the global market has been awfully delayed, its next-generation model - Nokia X6 - is already being rumoured to be launched.

Believed to come to the rest of the world as the Nokia 6.1 Plus, the Nokia X6 was reportedly spotted on a benchmarking website recently, letting out some of the specifications of the device, and also a big hint on the smartphone’s arrival to markets other than China.

While HMD Global has not really confirmed whether the device will come to the global markets, the Nokia X6 was made official in China some weeks ago.

After the Nokia 6.1 Plus was recently listed on Bluetooth SIG certification in two variants, the device has now been spotted on GeekBench, which specifically mentions the device name as Nokia 6.1 Plus.

The listing also reveals that the smartphone will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor with 4 GB of RAM and Android 8.1 Oreo. Which is all in line with the specifications of the Nokia X6.

The specifications are in line with that seen on the Nokia X6. Image: Geekbench

The specifications are in line with that seen on the Nokia X6. Image: Geekbench

Now that it has been proved that LHS = RHS, here’s taking a look at all the Nokia 6X specifications and features.

Nokia X6 specifications and features

The Nokia X6 features a 5.8-inch 19:9 ratio FHD+ display with a resolution of 2280x1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, which is accompanied with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage in one variant, and 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of memory on the other. Both models come with support for microSD card to expand the internal storage.

In terms of optics, the Nokia X6 sports a dual-camera setup at the back, which is a combination of a 16 MP and a 5 MP sensor, with f/2.0 and f/2.2 aperture, respectively. Up front is a 16 MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Fueling the device is a 3,060 mAh battery, with support for fast charging, which Xiaomi claims can charge up to 50 percent of the battery in 30 minutes.

In China, the Nokia X6 was launched with a price tag of RMB 1,299, which translates to about Rs 13,300. When launched in India, HMD Global is likely to price the Nokia 6.1 Plus around the same range.

Nokia X5 is finally coming?

To top that, after much delay, Nokia X5 may also now finally make it out. Nokia X5 was earlier set to be unveiled on July 11, however owing to some issue with the venue, HMD Global had to postpone the event. Now, the company has announced a new unveiling date — 18 July.

