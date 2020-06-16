tech2 News Staff

A few years ago, Nokia announced an Originals series, under which it has been bringing back some popular phones from the early 2000s. It brought the Nokia 3310 (review) in 2017, followed by the Nokia 8110 Banana phone in 2018, and others.

Now, in 2020, Nokia has re-launched the phone we all best knew as the Xpress Music phone – Nokia 5310 – under the Originals series.

Nokia 5310 pricing, pre-booking, and availability

The feature phone is priced at Rs 3,399 and will be available for pre-booking on Nokia.com starting 16 June.

It will be available to purchase at both Nokia.com and Amazon India starting 23 June.

Nokia 5310 will be available online-only for the first four weeks; starting 22 July it will be available across leading offline retail outlets in India.

The phone comes in a black and a white colour variant.

Nokia 5310 specifications and features

The highlight of the phone, as its name suggests, is definitely the features it puts upfront to cater for the music lovers. The Nokia 5310 has dedicated music buttons on the top half of the either side of the phone. From the left, you can adjust the volume up and down, and on the right, there are dedicated buttons, to play and pause, and to play next or the previous song (the latter two buttons can also be used to change channels on radio mode).

The phone also comes with wireless FM radio, which you can also listen to with your earphones plugged in. A pair of earphones also come bundled in the box.

The Nokia 5310 features a 2.4-inch QVGA display and a VGA camera at the back. It comes with dual-SIM (mini SIMs) support and is fuelled by a 1,200 mAh removable battery, which HMD Global claims can last you close to a day, easily.

The feature phone runs on Nokia Series 30+ OS. For connectivity, it comes with a micro USB 1.1 port, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and Bluetooth 3.0.