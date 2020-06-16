FP Trending

HMD Global will unveil the Nokia 5310 feature phone in India today. The phone was launched in March in global markets.

Nokia India had previously confirmed it via twitter that it will launch its Nokia 5310 feature phone in India on 16 June.

We’re bringing the iconic music phone back! 5 days to go. Stay tuned so you #NeverMissABeat #Nokia5310

To know more, visit: https://t.co/Is37iVAdWr pic.twitter.com/5YKOjXcU8R — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) June 11, 2020

The phone features a 2.4-inch QVGA display and a VGA camera at the back. Nokia 5310 measures 123.7 x 52.4 x 13.1 mm and weighs 88.2 g. It sports dual front-facing speakers for sound clarity.

Powered by MediaTek’s MT6260A processor, the phone has 8 MB RAM paired with 16 MB of storage space which is expandable up to 32 GB using a microSD card.

Equipped with a 1,200mAh battery, Nokia 5310 comes in White/Red and Black/Red colour variants. It runs on the Series 30+ operating system and comes in dual and single-SIM models. The phone has Bluetooth 3.0, 3.5mm jack, FM Radio, and a micro USB slot for connectivity. In global markets, Nokia 5310 is priced at €39 (approx Rs 3,300).

In order to expand its portfolio, the company launched three smartphones, including the Nokia 8.3 5G, in March. HMD Global introduced Nokia 5310 along with Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3.

Nokia 8.3 5G is priced at €599 (approx Rs 51,400) and is available in Polar night colour variant. Nokia 5.3 comes at a price of €189 (approx Rs 16,200) and is available in Cyan, Sand and Charcoal colour variants.

Nokia 1.3 costs €95 (approx Rs 8,165) in global markets and comes in three colour options - Cyan, Sand and Charcoal.