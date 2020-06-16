Tuesday, June 16, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Nokia 5310 feature phone to launch today in India: Here is all we know so far

Nokia 5310 might offer 8 MB RAM paired with 16 MB of storage space and it is expected to house a 1,200 mAh battery.


FP TrendingJun 16, 2020 08:58:28 IST

HMD Global will unveil the Nokia 5310 feature phone in India today. The phone was launched in March in global markets.

Nokia India had previously confirmed it via twitter that it will launch its Nokia 5310 feature phone in India on 16 June.

Nokia 5310 feature phone to launch today in India: Here is all we know so far

The phone features a 2.4-inch QVGA display and a VGA camera at the back. Nokia 5310 measures 123.7 x 52.4 x 13.1 mm and weighs 88.2 g. It sports dual front-facing speakers for sound clarity.

Powered by MediaTek’s MT6260A processor, the phone has 8 MB RAM paired with 16 MB of storage space which is expandable up to 32 GB using a microSD card.

Equipped with a 1,200mAh battery, Nokia 5310 comes in White/Red and Black/Red colour variants. It runs on the Series 30+ operating system and comes in dual and single-SIM models. The phone has Bluetooth 3.0, 3.5mm jack, FM Radio, and a micro USB slot for connectivity. In global markets, Nokia 5310 is priced at €39 (approx Rs 3,300).

In order to expand its portfolio, the company launched three smartphones, including the Nokia 8.3 5G, in March. HMD Global introduced Nokia 5310 along with Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3.

Nokia 8.3 5G is priced at €599 (approx Rs 51,400) and is available in Polar night colour variant. Nokia 5.3 comes at a price of €189 (approx Rs 16,200) and is available in Cyan, Sand and Charcoal colour variants.

Nokia 1.3 costs €95 (approx Rs 8,165) in global markets and comes in three colour options - Cyan, Sand and Charcoal.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Nokia

Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3, Nokia 5310 launched: Specifications, pricing, more

Mar 20, 2020
Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3, Nokia 5310 launched: Specifications, pricing, more
Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 to launch today at 10.00 pm IST: How to watch it live

Nokia

Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 to launch today at 10.00 pm IST: How to watch it live

Mar 19, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020