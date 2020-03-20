tech2 News Staff

To expand its portfolio, HMD Global has launched three smartphones that also includes the company's first 5G smartphone- Nokia 8.3 5G. In addition to that, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 and one feature phone Nokia 5310 are also unveiled.

Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 pricing, availability

Nokia 8.3 5G is priced at €599 and will be available in the starting of this summer. It will be available in Polar night colour variant.

The Nokia 5.3 will sell at € 189 and will be available in Cyan, Sand and Charcoal colour variants. The smartphone will be available for purchase in late April.

Nokia 1.3 will also go on sale in April at a price of €95. It will come in three colour options that include Cyan, Sand and Charcoal.

Nokia 5310 comes in white and red colour variants. It will go on sale next month at €39

Nokia 8.3 5G specifications

The smartphone features a 6.81 Puredisplay that has FullHD+ resolution. It sports a punch-hole camera that sits in the top left corner of the display. Nokia 8.3 5G is powered by Snapdragon 765G chipset and offers up to 8 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage that can be expanded via microSD card. It runs on stock Android 10 and since it is part of the Android One program, it promises 2 years of upgrades and 3 years of monthly security updates.

In the camera department, it houses a 24 MP front camera that comes with ZEISS optics. The rear circular camera module houses a ZEISS quad camera setup that includes 64 MP primary sensor, 12 MP ultra-wide sensor, a depth sensor and a macro lens.

The smartphone is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 18W charging. Nokia 8.3 5G is available in Polar night colour variant.

Nokia 5.3 specifications

The smartphone sports a 6.55 inch notched display. Nokia 5.3 features a dedicated Google Assistant button on the edge. It runs on Android 10 and promises 2 years of Android updates. The handset is powered by Snapdragon 665 chipset and offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

In terms of camera, it sports a quad camera setup at the back that includes 13 MP primary sensor, 5 MP ultra wide angle sensor, 2 MP macro sensor and 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, you will get an 8 MP camera.

Nokia 5.3 houses a 4,000 mAh battery.

Nokia 1.3 specifications

Nokia 1.3 comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1,520 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 215 chipset and offers 1 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 4000 GB via microSD card. Nokia 1.3 runs on Android 10 (Go Edition) and will also get Android 11.

On the back, there is an 8 MP camera on the back and a 5 MP front camera for selfies. Nokia 1.3 is equipped with a 3,000 mAh battery that supports 5W charging.

Nokia 5310 specifications

This feature phone comes with a 2.4-inch display. Along with dual front-facing speakers, it also offers an MP3 player and FM radio. Nokia 5310 is equipped with a 1,200 mAh battery that can last up to 30 days on standby.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.