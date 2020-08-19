FP Trending

Nokia India has teased in its latest tweet that the Nokia 5.3 is soon coming to the Indian market.

Nokia India's official Twitter handle put up on a teaser photo of the Nokia 5.3 on Tuesday.

The tweet does not mention a date of launch, but we expect it to be later this month.

Never miss out on capturing your favourite moments with the Nokia 5.3 #Nokia5dot3 pic.twitter.com/Rt2TtiA68s — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) August 18, 2020

Looking at the teased image, we know, that the Nokia 5.3 will sport a round rear camera module, with a quad-camera array. Right below the camera setup sits the physical fingerprint sensor. Up front, the phone can be seen with a dew drop display. The teaser also shows the phone in a golden colour variant.

As for specifications, the Nokia 5.3 will likely carry the same innards as the variant launched in the global market in April. Nokia 5.3 will feature a 6.55-inch notched display. Like the previous generation Nokia phones, the device will come with a dedicated Google Assistant button on the edge. The phone will run on Android 10 and will powered by Snapdragon 665 chipset. The Nokia 5.3 will most likely come in a sole 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage variant.

For photography, the Nokia 5.3's quad-camera setup at the back will include a 13 MP main camera, a 5 MP ultrawide lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP camera for in-depth photography. For selfies, the phone will sport an 8 MP camera.