tech2 News Staff

HMD Global recently launched a handful of smartphones in India including the Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3, Nokia 125 and Nokia 150. Nokia 5.3 will go on sale today in India at 12 pm on Nokia and Amazon India website. The newly launched Nokia C3 will also be available for pre-booking starting today.

Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3 pricing, availability

Nokia 5.3 comes in two variants: 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model is priced at Rs 13,999, whereas the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model is priced at Rs 15,499. The smartphone will be available in a Cyan, Sand and Charcoal colour variant.

It will be available for purchase today on Amazon and Nokia's website.

The Nokia C3 comes in two RAM and storage variants. The 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage model is priced at Rs 7,499, and the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 8,999. The smartphone comes in Sand and Charcoal colour variants.

The Nokia C3 can be pre-booked starting today and it will be available for purchase starting 17 September.

Nokia 5.3 specifications

The Nokia 5.3 features a 6.55-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset and comes with up to 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

The Nokia 6.3 features a quad-camera setup at the back, which includes a 13 MP primary sensor, 5 MP ultra-wide sensor, 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it sports an 8 MP camera on the front.

Fueling the Nokia 5.3 is a 4,000 mAh battery.

The smartphone runs Android 10. HMD Global has also promised two software upgrades for the phones, which means, it will guaranteed be upgraded till Android 12 at least.

Nokia C3 specifications

HMD Global touts the Nokia C3 for users who make the switch from features phones to smartphones for the first time. The company has also revealed that all Nokia C3 phones are made in India.

The Nokia C3 features a 6-inch HD display. It is fuelled by a 3,000 mAh battery and is powered by a Qualcomm octa-core processor. The smartphone runs Android 10.

For photography, the Nokia C3 features an 8 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front.

The Nokia C3 also comes with a guaranteed 1-year replacement program, under which, if you are not satisfied by the device, Nokia will replace your smartphone.