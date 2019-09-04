Wednesday, September 04, 2019Back to
Acer Predator 300 gaming notebook announced at IFA 2019, to go on sale in India from October

With the Predator 300, Acer has expanded the Triton lineup to make it more affordable for mainstream gamers.


tech2 News StaffSep 04, 2019 20:54:18 IST

At IFA 2019, laptop-maker Acer has unveiled the thin and lightweight Predator Triton 300 Gaming Notebook along with the Predator Thronos Air Gaming Chair. With the Predator Triton 300, Acer has expanded the Triton lineup to make it more affordable for mainstream gamers who would want to opt-in for a thin and lightweight design. The Predator Triton 300 will be available in India starting from October 2019 while the price is yet to be unveiled.

Predator Triton 300

Acer Predator 300 Specs

Powered by Windows 10, the Predator Triton 300 weighs just 2.3 kgs and has an aluminium chassis which features the same matte black design highlighted with blue lights and accents found on other Predator notebooks. The laptop has Acer’s 4th Gen AeroBlade, 3D metal fan technology, and CoolBoost to keep the thermals in check during intensive gaming.

The Triton 300 has the 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor under-the-hood while the GPU load of the device is handled by NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650. In terms of memory options, the Triton 300 has 16 GB of RAM which can be upgraded to 32 GB along with the option of upgrading to 2 TB of SSD in RAID 0 and a 2 TB hard drive.

Predator Triton 300.

Predator Triton 300.

As far as the display goes, the Triton 300 has a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS panel with a 144 Hz refresh rate and a  3 ms overdrive response time. The laptop also features a Waves Nx for an immersive audio experience claims Acer. The keyboard on the Triton 300 is RGB-backlit with dedicated Turbo and Predator Sense keys and concave-shaped WASD keys for more ease of use.

“The Predator Triton 300 completes the Triton line of gaming notebooks, providing a full spectrum of options for gamers seeking thin and lightweight gear,” said Jerry Kao, Co-COO, Acer.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

