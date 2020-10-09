Friday, October 09, 2020Back to
Nokia 5.1 starts receiving Android 10 update in India: All you need to know

Nokia 5.1 comes with a 5.5-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution with an 18:9 aspect ratio.


FP TrendingOct 09, 2020 16:18:04 IST

HMD Global, the company which holds the license to manufacture smartphones for Nokia, has started to roll out Android 10 update for Nokia 5.1 in India and other global markets. The announcement was tweeted by HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas. The #Android10 roll out for #Nokia5dot1 is available today. Get ready to upgrade your phone experience with all of the latest features! Head over to our Community Forum for details on availability by country @NokiaMobile," Juho Sarvikas tweeted.

Nokia 5.1 starts receiving Android 10 update in India: All you need to know

Nokia 5.1

The Android 10 update for Nokia 5.1 comes a day after HMD Global started to roll it out for Nokia 3.1.

As per the community post by Nokia, the Android 10 update to Nokia 5.1 is being rolled out in phases. Apart from India 8 other markets including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan will be getting the update in wave 1.

Nokia said that 10 percent of all the “approved markets” will be receiving the Android 10 update from 8 October. Half of the total markets will be getting the update by 11 October and by 12 October all of the approved markets are going to receive the latest software.

"India roll out is scheduled a bit differently this time. Indian users will receive the updated latest by 29 October," the company said.

Nokia 5.1 was launched in 2018 in two variants - 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage and 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. Both the versions come with a microSD card support for memory expansion.

The phone has a 5.5-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution with 18:9 aspect ratio. The screen of the device is protected by a 2.5D Gorilla Glass on top.

Nokia 5.1 comes with a 16 MP camera on the rear with dual-tone flash. The phone gets power from a 2,970 mAh battery. As for connectivity, the device includes a 3.5 mm audio jack, FM radio and the expected Wi-Fi and Bluetooth goodies.

 

