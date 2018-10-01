When HMD Global announced the Nokia 5.1 Plus in India back in August, its price in India and date of sale was still kept a secret. However, almost a month later last week, the company launched the device at Rs 10,999 and officially announced its availability starting 1 October, which is today.

If Nokia 5.1 Plus is everything you were looking for a smartphone, then prep yourself, because the phone will be up for its first sale today. The smartphone will be selling on Flipkart, starting 12 pm.

To quickly recall the smartphone, the Nokia 5.1 Plus comes in three colour variants, Glossy Black, Glossy White, and Midnight Gloss Blue. The smartphone features a 5.8-inch FullHD+ notched display and a 2.5D glass at the back. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC. The processor is accompanied with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

For optics, the Nokia 5.1 Plus sports a dual-camera setup at the back, with a 13 MP f/2.0 primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, you get an 8 MP f/2.2 sensor for selfies.

Like all other Nokia phones, the device runs on Android 8.1 Oreo and is part of Google's Android One program. However, the company says that the phone will soon be upgrading to the latest Android Pie version.