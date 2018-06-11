HMD Global recently announced the Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 globally which are the next versions of Nokia 2, Nokia 3 and Nokia 5. Now, the company is planning to bring Nokia 5.1 Plus as the renders of the smartphone have been spotted online.

According to Tiger Mobiles, a 360-degree view of what could be the Nokia 5.1 Plus has been leaked. The site also has a lot of images of the upcoming smartphone from all angles, which reveal a lot about the device. The image shows a white coloured Nokia device with a notch on top of the display, thin bezels on the sides and a chin at the bottom of the display.

On the rear side, the Nokia 5.1 Plus comes with a vertically placed dual-camera setup with a flash below the dual-cameras. The fingerprint sensor also lies on the rear side of the smartphone, just under the camera assembly. The volume rocker key and power button are placed on the right side of the device.

The Nokia 5.1 also came with a dedicated fingerprint sensor on the rear side of the device.

The 36-degree render video posted by Tiger Mobiles also shows a headphone jack on the top of the smartphone. The bottom of the device comes with a speaker grill on the right side and a charging point at the centre. Two strips of antenna bands lie on the top and bottom of the smartphone.

Nokia 5.1 comes with 5.5-inch Full HD+ resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. It has been launched in two variants of 2 GB RAM/ 16 GB storage and 3 GB RAM/32 GB internal storage. It features 16 MP rear camera, 8 MP front camera and is powered by a 2,970 mAh battery. The Nokia 5.1 is priced at $219.