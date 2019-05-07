Tuesday, May 07, 2019Back to
Nokia 4.2 with a dedicated Google Assistant button, dual cameras launched at Rs 10,990

The Nokia India e-store will be exclusively selling the Nokia 4.2 smartphone up until 17 May.

tech2 News StaffMay 07, 2019 15:33:48 IST

HMD Global has finally launched their budget smartphone offering of 2019 — the Nokia 4.2 in India in a single 3 GB RAM variant priced at Rs 10,990.

Nokia 4.2: First sale and launch offers

The Nokia 4.2 which features a glowing power button and a dedicated Google Assistant button will go on sale beginning today at the Nokia India e-store. The Nokia e-store will be exclusively selling the phone for a week after which potential buyers can choose to buy the phone from select retail outlets including Croma, Reliance Digital, Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C, and MyG.
HMD Global claims that the phone will be available across all major retail outlets across the country on 21 May.

The Nokia 4.2 will be available in two colours — Black and Pink Sand. Image: HMD Global

Those planning to get their hands on the new budget Nokia phone right away can also avail a flat Rs 500 discount on the purchase of a Nokia 4.2 unit from the company's online store. All one has to do to avail flat discount is type 'LAUNCHOFFER' as a coupon code while checking out. This discount will be available until 10 June 2019.

Additionally, Vodafone Idea subscribers will receive a Rs 2,500 instant cashback by way of 50 vouchers of Rs 50 each.

As part of an introductory offer, Nokia 4.2 buyers will also get a free screen replacement, which will be valid for six months.

Nokia 4.2: Specifications and Key features

The phone features a 5.71-inch HD= display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The design of the phone is similar to that of the Nokia 3.2, with a waterdrop-styled notch cut-out on top of the display.

The Nokia 4.2 features a dual-camera setup on the back. Image: HMD Global

As far as cameras go, the phone features a 13 MP primary rear camera and a secondary 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there's an 8 MP selfie camera with Face Unlock support. Just as the Nokia 3.2, the 4.2 also gets a dedicated notification LED on the side and a button to trigger the Google Assistant.

Like all Nokia smartphones, the 4.2 also runs Android 9 Pie and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor. RAM and storage combinations are the same as the Nokia 3.2 and the phone gets a 3,000 mAh battery.

