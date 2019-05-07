tech2 News Staff

HMD Global has finally launched their budget smartphone offering of 2019 — the Nokia 4.2 in India in a single 3 GB RAM variant priced at Rs 10,990.

Nokia 4.2: First sale and launch offers

The Nokia 4.2 which features a glowing power button and a dedicated Google Assistant button will go on sale beginning today at the Nokia India e-store. The Nokia e-store will be exclusively selling the phone for a week after which potential buyers can choose to buy the phone from select retail outlets including Croma, Reliance Digital, Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C, and MyG.

HMD Global claims that the phone will be available across all major retail outlets across the country on 21 May.

Those planning to get their hands on the new budget Nokia phone right away can also avail a flat Rs 500 discount on the purchase of a Nokia 4.2 unit from the company's online store. All one has to do to avail flat discount is type 'LAUNCHOFFER' as a coupon code while checking out. This discount will be available until 10 June 2019.

Additionally, Vodafone Idea subscribers will receive a Rs 2,500 instant cashback by way of 50 vouchers of Rs 50 each.

As part of an introductory offer, Nokia 4.2 buyers will also get a free screen replacement, which will be valid for six months.

Nokia 4.2: Specifications and Key features

The phone features a 5.71-inch HD= display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The design of the phone is similar to that of the Nokia 3.2, with a waterdrop-styled notch cut-out on top of the display.

As far as cameras go, the phone features a 13 MP primary rear camera and a secondary 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there's an 8 MP selfie camera with Face Unlock support. Just as the Nokia 3.2, the 4.2 also gets a dedicated notification LED on the side and a button to trigger the Google Assistant.

Like all Nokia smartphones, the 4.2 also runs Android 9 Pie and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor. RAM and storage combinations are the same as the Nokia 3.2 and the phone gets a 3,000 mAh battery.

