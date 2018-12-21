Friday, December 21, 2018 Back to
Nokia 3 to start receiving Android 8.1 Oreo update featuring revamped power menu

Nokia 3 is a budget-friendly smartphone from Nokia which comes with a 5.0" HD screen and 2 GB RAM

tech2 News Staff Dec 21, 2018 18:28 PM IST

Nokia 8 recently started receiving the Android Pie update and now the Nokia 3 is expected to get an Android 8.1 Oreo update.

Nokia 3 is a budget-friendly smartphone from Nokia which comes with a 5.0-inch HD screen, 2 GB RAM and packs in a 2,630 mAh battery.

The device is powered by MediaTek’s MT6737 system-on-chip.

Nokia 3. Image Courtesy: Nokia

Nokia 3. Image Courtesy: Nokia

The phone had initially launched with Android 7.0 Nougat in 2017, then it was updated to Android 8.0 oreo in April 2018 and now, according to a report by XDA Developers, the device is receiving another upgrade to Android 8.1 Oreo.

The update will also include the December security patches. Other expected features with the update include a revamped power menu, new Settings menu, battery indicator for Bluetooth connected devices and improved system stability.

HMD Global has promised that an Android 9 update is coming to the Nokia 3,5,6 and 8, but no specific date was given.

