tech2 News Staff

Months after Nokia 8 was upgraded to Android Oreo, the smartphone has now received the beta version of the Android 9.0 Pie. Besides that, HMD Global has also announced a stable Android Pie ROM for the Nokia 7.

Thank you for your patience. Since you had to wait a bit longer than expected for Android 9 on your Nokia 8, we decided to make an immediate Beta Labs release. Please join us in finalizing the commercial release – your feedback is extremely valuable 🍰https://t.co/siaoX5g3vjpic.twitter.com/s33qsBAgOq — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) December 11, 2018

This news was confirmed by HMD Global CEO Juho Sarvikas in a tweet posted on 11 December.

You can read our review of the phone here.

In case you want to join the Nokia 8's Android Pie beta program, you will have to register on Nokia Beta Labs by signing in with your existing Nokia account credentials or logging in using your Google or Facebook account. Although it's needless to say that considering it is a beta program, it is very likely that the update may carry some bugs.

The Android Pie update for the Nokia 8 includes a new system navigation as well as features such as Adaptive Battery, Adaptive Brightness, and the December 2018 Android security patch, according to a report by GSMArena. The update weighs in at over 1.5 GB.

As for the Nokia 7, a report by LoveNokia.net confirmed the arrival of the stable ROM and says that it brings along with it gesture-based navigation system, as well as support for Qualcomm aptX HD Bluetooth and dual-VoLTE. It is also said to bring a text magnifier, dedicated screen rotation button, new camera UI, and localised apps. Additionally, the update includes the November 2018 Android security patch. The Nokia 7, though, is only available in China market.