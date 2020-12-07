FP Trending

The Nokia 3.4 is all set to launch in India sometime in mid-December. The Nokia 3.4 will sit between Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 5.3 and is expected to be priced at around Rs 11,999 for the 3 GB variant, according to a report by NokiaPowerUser. The Nokia 3.4 will reportedly be available for pre-order soon after release and will be available for purchase by the end of the month.

As per the official teaser website dedicated to Nokia 3.4, the smartphone will come with a display size of around 6.3-inch with HD+ resolution display. The device will be powered by Snapdragon 460 and sport a triple-camera setup on the rear.

The device will also have a punch-hole display to allow users even more screen space for immersive entertainment.

Additionally, the device will sport two days of battery life and will have a nordic finish.

The triple-rear camera setup will include a 13 MP primary lens, along with a 2 MP depth sensor and a 5 MP ultra-wide lens. The device will also sport an 8MP selfie camera.

The Nokia 3.4 will be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery.

Nokia recently launched the Nokia 2.4 in India. It has just one storage variant and is priced at Rs 10,399. The smartphone comes comes with AI-assisted adaptive battery that prioritises power for the apps one uses most and comes in three colour variants: Dusk, Fjord and Charcoal. The handset is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 processor.