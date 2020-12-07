Monday, December 07, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Nokia 3.4 with Snapdragon 460 SoC, triple-camera setup to launch in India by mid-December

The Nokia 3.4 will come with a 6.3-inch HD+ display and will be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery.


FP TrendingDec 07, 2020 16:55:21 IST

The Nokia 3.4 is all set to launch in India sometime in mid-December. The Nokia 3.4 will sit between Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 5.3 and is expected to be priced at around Rs 11,999 for the 3 GB variant, according to a report by NokiaPowerUser. The Nokia 3.4 will reportedly be available for pre-order soon after release and will be available for purchase by the end of the month.

As per the official teaser website dedicated to Nokia 3.4, the smartphone will come with a display size of around 6.3-inch with HD+ resolution display. The device will be powered by Snapdragon 460 and sport a triple-camera setup on the rear.

Nokia 3.4 with Snapdragon 460 SoC, triple-camera setup to launch in India by mid-December

Nokia 3.4. Image: Nokia Mobile

The device will also have a punch-hole display to allow users even more screen space for immersive entertainment.

Additionally, the device will sport two days of battery life and will have a nordic finish.

The triple-rear camera setup will include a 13 MP primary lens, along with a 2 MP depth sensor and a 5 MP ultra-wide lens. The device will also sport an 8MP selfie camera.

The Nokia 3.4 will be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery.

Nokia recently launched the Nokia 2.4 in India. It has just one storage variant and is priced at Rs 10,399. The smartphone comes comes with AI-assisted adaptive battery that prioritises power for the apps one uses most and comes in three colour variants: Dusk, Fjord and Charcoal. The handset is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 processor.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Nokia 2.4

Nokia 2.4 with a 4,500 mAh battery, 3 GB RAM launched in India at Rs 10,399

Nov 26, 2020
Nokia 2.4 with a 4,500 mAh battery, 3 GB RAM launched in India at Rs 10,399
Nokia 2.4 with a 4,500 mAh battery is now available for purchase at Rs 10,399

Nokia 2.4

Nokia 2.4 with a 4,500 mAh battery is now available for purchase at Rs 10,399

Dec 04, 2020

science

China peddles falsehoods, propaganda to obscure origin of COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 Origin

China peddles falsehoods, propaganda to obscure origin of COVID-19 pandemic

Dec 07, 2020
Serum Institute seeks emergency use authorisation in India for Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine Covishield

Covishield Vaccine

Serum Institute seeks emergency use authorisation in India for Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine Covishield

Dec 07, 2020
Flightless bird species were more diverse, common before human-driven extinctions

Evolution of Life

Flightless bird species were more diverse, common before human-driven extinctions

Dec 04, 2020
Indian-origin teen scientist and inventor Gitanjali Rao named TIME's first 'Kid of the Year' 2020

Youth Leaders

Indian-origin teen scientist and inventor Gitanjali Rao named TIME's first 'Kid of the Year' 2020

Dec 04, 2020