Nokia 2.4 with a 4,500 mAh battery is now available for purchase at Rs 10,399

The Nokia 2.4 has a 13 MP rear camera along with a 2 MP depth sensor as well as a LED Rear Flash.


tech2 News StaffDec 04, 2020 17:11:00 IST

Nokia 2.4 debuted in India recently in just one storage variant at a price of Rs 10,399. The highlight of the smartphone includes the stock Android experience and a 4,500 mAh battery. According to the company website, the smartphone comes with AI-assisted adaptive battery that prioritises power for the apps one uses most. The smartphone comes in three colour variants: Dusk, Fjord and Charcoal. The handset is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 processor.

Nokia 2.4. Image: Tech2/Sheldon Pinto

Nokia 2.4  pricing, availability

Nokia 2.4 comes in just one storage variant that offers 3 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. It is priced at Rs 10,399. The smartphone comes in Dusk, Fjord and Charcoal colour variants.

The smartphone is now available for purchase on leading retail outlets across India, and online on Flipkart and Nokia.com/phones.

Customers will also get Jio benefits worth up to Rs 3,500. The company will also offer an instant cashback of Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,550 worth of vouchers.

Nokia 2. 4 specifications

The device has a 6.5-inch HD+ fill display along with a selfie notch to maximise screen experience and a fingerprint sensor, as well as an AI face unlock for privacy and security.

The device has a 3D Nano-textured cover and a Nordic finish. The phone also has Google Assistant to manage tasks, create lists and get directions on the go.

As per the website, Nokia 2.4 is ready for Android 11 and beyond so you can look forward to 2 years of Android upgrades and 3 years of monthly security updates.

The smartphone has 3 GB RAM and MediaTek Helio P22 under the hood.

When it comes to camera, the Nokia 2.4 has a 13 MP rear camera along with a 2 MP depth sensor as well as a LED Rear Flash. In front, it has a 5 MP selfie camera.

The device is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with a 3.5 mm headphone jack, FM radio receiver and 2 microphones.

