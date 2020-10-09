FP Trending

Android 10 update has started rolling out for Nokia 3.1 in India. The affordable smartphone from Nokia will be receiving the update in various waves. India became one of the many countries included in the first rollout. According to a community post by the company, the phase-based dispatch of the update will ensure that all users globally receive Android 10 support seamlessly. Apart from India, the other nations included in the first wave are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tunisia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

Nokia says that about 10 percent of all these “approved markets” will be receiving the Android 10 update by this week. Half of the total markets would get the update by 10 October, and all of the approved markets are going to receive the latest software by 12 October.

The update comes over two years after HMD Global launched the Nokia 3.1 in India. The 5.2-inch HD display smartphone featured 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of onboard storage which can be expanded to 256 GB via a microSD card. Powered by a 2,990 mAh battery, the phone went live in India for Rs 10,499.

When Google announced its Android 10 in 2019, HMD Global had soon announced that Nokia handsets would be getting the update in the fourth quarter of 2019.

After being the fastest to upgrade Nokia phones from N to O and O to P, I am super excited to share with you that the Q(ueue) for Nokia phones is moving fast as we get ready to welcome Android 10 on Nokia smartphones – roll out starts in Q4, 2019! #Nokiamobile #android10 pic.twitter.com/qXM4ZXAPBo — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) August 22, 2019

A detailed road map was revealed in December but plans had to be changed later due to the novel coronavirus. The Finnish mobile phone company then announced that all the Nokia 3.1 devices will be getting the update in the latter half of 2020. HMD Global's Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas tweeted saying that their schedule had undergone some changes due to the pandemic but they were working on releasing the Android 10 soon.