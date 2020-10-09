Friday, October 09, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Nokia 3.1 users in India start to receive Android 10 update: All you need to know

HMD Global says Nokia 3.1 users in all it's markets will receive the Android 10 update by 12 October.


FP TrendingOct 09, 2020 15:36:23 IST

Android 10 update has started rolling out for Nokia 3.1 in India. The affordable smartphone from Nokia will be receiving the update in various waves. India became one of the many countries included in the first rollout. According to a community post by the company, the phase-based dispatch of the update will ensure that all users globally receive Android 10 support seamlessly. Apart from India, the other nations included in the first wave are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tunisia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

Nokia says that about 10 percent of all these “approved markets” will be receiving the Android 10 update by this week. Half of the total markets would get the update by 10 October, and all of the approved markets are going to receive the latest software by 12 October.

Nokia 3.1 users in India start to receive Android 10 update: All you need to know

Nokia 3.1 Image: Nokia Website

The update comes over two years after HMD Global launched the Nokia 3.1 in India. The 5.2-inch HD display smartphone featured 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of onboard storage which can be expanded to 256 GB via a microSD card. Powered by a 2,990 mAh battery, the phone went live in India for Rs 10,499.

When Google announced its Android 10 in 2019, HMD Global had soon announced that Nokia handsets would be getting the update in the fourth quarter of 2019.

A detailed road map was revealed in December but plans had to be changed later due to the novel coronavirus. The Finnish mobile phone company then announced that all the Nokia 3.1 devices will be getting the update in the latter half of 2020. HMD Global's Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas tweeted saying that their schedule had undergone some changes due to the pandemic but they were working on releasing the Android 10 soon.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Nokia 5.1

Nokia 5.1 starts receiving Android 10 update in India: All you need to know

Oct 09, 2020
Nokia 5.1 starts receiving Android 10 update in India: All you need to know
Nokia launches six smart TVs in India at a starting price of Rs 12,999

Nokia

Nokia launches six smart TVs in India at a starting price of Rs 12,999

Oct 07, 2020
Google will now allow users create and view tasks in Google Calendar mobile app

Google

Google will now allow users create and view tasks in Google Calendar mobile app

Oct 05, 2020
Google Meet to limit video call duration to 60 minutes for free users starting 30 September

Google Meet

Google Meet to limit video call duration to 60 minutes for free users starting 30 September

Sep 28, 2020
Google Maps starts rolling out app-wide dark mode for some Android users

Google Maps

Google Maps starts rolling out app-wide dark mode for some Android users

Oct 02, 2020
Google Pixel 4a with Snapdragon 730G chipset to launch in India on 17 October

Google Pixel 4A

Google Pixel 4a with Snapdragon 730G chipset to launch in India on 17 October

Oct 01, 2020

science

Prince William, David Attenborough launch ‘Earthshot’ Prize to incentivize climate repair

The Environment

Prince William, David Attenborough launch ‘Earthshot’ Prize to incentivize climate repair

Oct 09, 2020
Recent mutations in SARS-CoV-2 virus unlikely to affect potential COVID-19 vaccines: Study

COVID-19 mutations

Recent mutations in SARS-CoV-2 virus unlikely to affect potential COVID-19 vaccines: Study

Oct 09, 2020
Experimental antibody drugs like Regeneron's don't cure COVID-19, but seem promising treatment options

COVID-19 antibody

Experimental antibody drugs like Regeneron's don't cure COVID-19, but seem promising treatment options

Oct 09, 2020
Long-held theory of the Moon's magnetic crust debunked in study of past impacts

Moon Magnetism

Long-held theory of the Moon's magnetic crust debunked in study of past impacts

Oct 08, 2020